MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Los Angeles Angels in talks with the Washington Nationals to acquire Jeimer Candelario

The Los Angeles Angels are making all the noise in the MLB ahead of the August 1 trade deadline. They are reportedly in talks with Washington Nationals' third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

The Angels made a bold statement after acquiring pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox earlier this week. Prospects Edgar Quero and Ky Bush went the other way as part of the deal with the White Sox.

But the Angels seemingly aren't quite done yet, as they are looking to bolster their roster with the acquisition of Candelario from the Washington Nationals. He was snapped up by the Nationals on a one-year deal in free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old is having a strong season in the MLB this term, rebounding from a career-worst year in 2022. The news comes in from MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Source: Angels have discussed a Jeimer Candelario trade with Nats, in addition to their recently completed deal with the White Sox.



@MLBNetwork @MLB

"Source: Angels have discussed a Jeimer Candelario trade with Nats, in addition to their recently completed deal with the White Sox," MLB's Jon Morosi.

While Candelario's strong performances at the plate and solid defensive skills make him an asset for any team, the Angles have a few options at third base.

Candelario could replace first-choice third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is currently on the injured list.

However, Rendon's return could see Candelario move to first base where he spent the majority of his early career.

Although there hasn't been any official confirmation of the trade, the latest developments highlight the ambition of the Angels ahead of the deadline. They might look at further additions to the squad in the upcoming days.

Incidentally, the Angels' latest arrivals, Giolito and López were part of the Nationals in 2016. They have been a critical part of Chicago's pitching roster ever since being traded together to the White Sox about seven years ago.

Los Angeles Angels mark MLB ambitions in Shohei Ohtani's final season for the club

The Angels currently hold the Wild Card spot in the American League West, and the recent signings reiterate owner Arte Moreno and General Manger Perry Minasian's intentions for a 2023 postseason bid.

They have already taken star slugger and MVP contender Shohei Ohtani off the trade market and are hoping for a strong finish in his final season with the club.

Ohtani is currently en route to breaking New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's record of most home runs in the American League in a season. The Japanese two-way phenom has already bagged 36 homers this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.