MLB Trade Rumors: Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly exploring options ahead of deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, with the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly in discussion around potential deals. According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, he believes that the teams could look at a few potential blockbuster moves that could reshape the futures of each team.

While Morosi has confirmed that the two teams have talked, there is no mention of which players have been mentioned in any potential deal. The analyst explained that the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals could be ideal trade partners given each other's weaknesses and strengths.

According to Morosi, he believes that the excess of young and talented pitchers on the Seattle Mariners roster could be enticing for St. Louis, who have an abundance of young batters. While no players have been revealed in the reported discussions, the one player that appears to be off the table is Seattle pitcher George Kirby.

While Kirby is reportedly safe from being dealt, the same cannot be said about many of the Mariners' other pitchers. Jon Morosi believes that Seattle could dangle the likes of Logan Gilbert and Bryan Woo in order to land one of the Cardinals' talented young batters.

"Should Mariners lock up your George Kirby long term and use Logan Gilbert as trade bait for hitting knowing their minors strength is pitching?" - @MrTamblyno19

Which batters could be included in the deal? Well according to Morosi, he mentioned utilityman Tommy Edman as the ideal trade target for the Seattle Mariners. While he also mentioned slugger Jordan Walker, he seems more than likely to be off-limits for the struggling Cardinals.

The Seattle Mariners could be one of the most interesting teams in the MLB with the trade deadline approaching

After reaching the postseason last year for the first time since 2001, many expected the Mariners to be one of the favorites in the American League to challenge for the World Series. However, things have not gone according to plan for Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners, as they find themselves with a 43-43 record, which is 7.0 games behind divisional leaders, the Texas Rangers.

This is why many believe that the Mariners could be a serious player at the deadline. In recent years, the Seattle front office has been aggressive on the trade market, landing Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds last season. Look for the team to be active before the August 1st deadline yet again.

