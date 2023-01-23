MLB transactions: Analyzing the most impactful trades of the off-season

The 2022-2023 MLB offseason had no shortage of big deals to keep fans intrigued despite the lack of baseball action. Along with some big free agency signings, trades have been the most interesting thing for fans to focus on since the World Series ended in October.

With the MLB regular season set to commence on April 7th, there is still time for some big offseason moves. Today, we are taking a look at some of the biggest trades so far this offseason.

One of the biggest deals so far was a trade between the Minnesota Twins and the Miami Marlins that sent the AL batting champion, Luis Arraez, to the Marlins. Arraez hit a league-best .316 last year and is set to replace Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base for the Marlins. Arraez was traded for Pablo Lopez and Jose Salas. The move marks the first time that a batting champion has been traded the following offseason since Rod Carew in 1978.

Earlier in January, the Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks inked a multi-player deal, sending 5-year Jays veteran Lourdes Gurriel to the D-Bucks. Gurriel, the younger brother of Houston Astros star Yuli, hit only 5 home runs and 52 RBIs in 2022, down from 21 home runs and 84 RBIs in 2022. The Jays received outfielder Daulton Varsho in return. Varsho had a career year in 2022, hitting 27 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

The Jays' outfield offense took another hit when the team dealt outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners in December. The Jays received the bullpen arms of Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Swanson held a 1.68 ERA in 57 appearances for the Mariners last year, while Macko is a 22-year-old Slovakian who is yet to appear in the MLB.

The last truly big trade happened on December 12th. It was a three-way deal between the Atlanta Braves, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Oakland Athletics. The A's were criticized for dealing their Gold Glove catcher, Sean Murphy, to the Atlanta Braves.

Murphy slashed .250/.332/.446 last year with the A's and will fill a void in the lineup. The Milwaukee Brewers acquired young catcher William Contreras in that trade. Contreras had a breakout season with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs last season. Contreras is a top candidate to be the Brewers' starting catcher this season, replacing 29-year-old Victor Caratini in the role.

Still plenty of time for big moves to be made around the MLB

Without a doubt, this MLB offseason was one for free agents. Cy Young winner Justin Verlander signed a deal with the Mets, tying the largest deal in baseball history. The New York Yankees have also re-signed star outfielder Aaron Judge to a 9-year deal worth $360 million, setting the record for the most lucrative contract ever for a position player. The trades, however, are still coming, and we are bound to see a lot more before Opening Day.

