"MLB tweeted about us holy s*** this really is our time" "Bro we've got a chance" - Seattle Mariners fans gush over club's resurgence and journey back to the American League Wildcard spot

The Seattle Mariners have turned the unfavorable tides against them during the start of the season and have righted themselves in the process. As Robin Sharma once stated, "rough seas make stronger sailors."

The Mariners have now won their eighth straight game and have positioned themselves in the American League Wildcard spot. They boast a 45-42 record and have salvaged their campaign after being inconsistent for the majority of the year.

In their win streak, they've managed to both dislodge and sweep perennial powerhouse teams in the San Diego Padres and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Seattle Mariners are still a long way back from the top spot in their division, however. The Houston Astros are 12 games ahead in the standings, but there is now a glimmer of hope in the Emerald City.

Needless to say, their fans were elated by the team's latest results.

Seattle Mariners fans celebrate their team's recent success

The Seattle Mariners left it late against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but they managed to escape with a 6-5 victory. It's a huge boost for the morale of the Mariners.

On the other hand, the result surely put a dent in the Blue Jays' aspirations as they fell to fourth in the American League East. With the recent recovery of the Baltimore Orioles, no one is safe in their division.

The Mariners have also tied the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best form in the last 20 games. The three teams have won 16 of their last 20 games.

Carlos Santana lifted the Mariners past the Jays in Sunday's game. He had a game to remember by smashing two home runs and driving in three runs.

Max Castillo and the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff had a respectable game. However, the Blue Jays' defense was all over the place after committing two errors in the contest.

Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert fanned seven hitters while giving up four runs in six innings. He almost made a quality start but maintained a 2.80 ERA after the game nonetheless.

The Mariners will now travel to the nation's capital to face off against the Washington Nationals in a short two-game series.

After the series in the East, they will head to Arlington to face their division rivals and possibly jockey for position in the American League West.

