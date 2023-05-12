Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez has tremendous talent at the plate. He showed his insane ability when he debuted in 2019, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

During his five years in the majors, Álvarez has compiled a .295 batting average while crushing 106 home runs. Some believe he is the league's best hitter.

Nobody can forget his walk-off home run in the postseason against the Seattle Mariners last season. He tattooed the baseball off of Seattle starter Robbie Ray, who came out of the bullpen in relief.

Not many hitters mean as much to their team as Álvarez does to Houston. At only 24 years old, his career is still just starting, unlike some other sluggers. However, some fans don't see it that way.

"Only Houston fans think so" one fan tweeted.

"Give me a break" another fan tweeted.

Jim Kryjer @JKryjer @MLBONFOX @RowanKavner Alvarez is clutch, but Bryce Harper is the best hitter in baseball no question @MLBONFOX @RowanKavner Alvarez is clutch, but Bryce Harper is the best hitter in baseball no question

Some baseball fans don't think Yordan Álvarez is the best hitter in the league. They believe that the title should go to Aaron Judge or Bryce Harper.

Not taking anything away from the Houston Astros slugger, but fans see other players as being the league's best. Álvarez will have to keep producing and show these fans that he is one of the best with a bat in his hands.

Can Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros turn things around?

The Houston Astros have gotten off to a rocky start, with 19-18 heading into Thursday, ranking them third in the American League West. They're 3.5 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers.

The team has played some uninspiring baseball to start the season, but they're missing their All-Star second baseman, Jose Altuve. Altuve has been on the IL since spring training as he fractured his thumb. He's close to returning, as he took live BP on May 9 in Triple-A.

As the team received good news regarding Altuve, they received some bad news regarding one of their starting pitchers. Luis Garcia will miss the remainder of the season as he undergoes Tommy John surgery.

Aside from injuries, the Astros haven't gotten the production they thought they would from some players. Jose Abreu is struggling to get it going at the plate as he is yet to hit a home run this season.

The Houston Astros need more than just the presence of Yordan Álvarez at the plate to turn it around. They need to get healthy and have some break out of their slump.

