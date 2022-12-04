Jon Heyman of the New York Post mailed in his 2023 Hall of Fame ballot. With the option of voting for a maximum of 10 players, Heyman voted for four. Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, and Jimmy Rollins got his vote.

1.5 percent of the ballots have been turned in, with Heyman's being the most recent. Scott Rolen is leading the list with 100 percent of the votes so far. Billy Wagner, A-Rod, Jeff Kent, Andruw Jones, and Todd Helton have all received 50 percent of the votes so far.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mailed my Hall ballot. Added one player from last year. Mailed my Hall ballot. Added one player from last year. https://t.co/ZwTsiLulCQ

As Winter Meetings approach and free agency becomes unhinged, this seems like the perfect time to release your ballot. Most attention is on top free agents like Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa.

Baseball fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the ballot. They don't agree with Jon Heyman's choices. They think he's leaving some key players off his ballot.

"Imagine leaving off the two greatest right-handed htters of all time while having six more votes. Figure it out" one fan explained.

cam @cammeyer2415 @JonHeyman Imagine leaving off the two greatest right handed hitters of all time while having 6 more votes. Figure it out. @JonHeyman Imagine leaving off the two greatest right handed hitters of all time while having 6 more votes. Figure it out.

"Baseball writers shouldn't vote" said another.

Shelfy @RealShelfy @JonHeyman Billy Wagner is the best left handed relief pitcher who ever walked this earth Jon @JonHeyman Billy Wagner is the best left handed relief pitcher who ever walked this earth Jon

Koby Mitchell @CoachKobyM @JonHeyman I don’t agree with several of the omissions but I appreciate you putting this out there and standing by it. Very cool. @JonHeyman I don’t agree with several of the omissions but I appreciate you putting this out there and standing by it. Very cool.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics @JonHeyman I’ll never understand voting for 4 people when you can vote for 10 @JonHeyman I’ll never understand voting for 4 people when you can vote for 10

David Haney @David_Haney11 @JonHeyman @MLBNetwork The fact that writers control Hall of Fame inductions is an embarrassment… especially when the majority turn in ballots like this. @JonHeyman @MLBNetwork The fact that writers control Hall of Fame inductions is an embarrassment… especially when the majority turn in ballots like this.

Baseball fans aren't happy that baseball writers control the Hall of Fame when most fans don't agree with their ballots. Some are questioning how Heyman could leave people off the list like Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, or Omar Vizquel.

It's awesome that we live in a time where we can see the interaction between a baseball writer and the person they voted for. Andruw Jones gave Heyman his appreciation for the vote.

There are some interesting names on this 2023 Hall of Fame ballot

Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals

Carlos Beltran may be one of the most interesting names on this Hall of Fame ballot. He's, without a doubt, one of the greatest switch-hitters of all time. The problem is that he was accused of being one of the ringleaders of the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. Will voters hold this over his head?

Scott Rolen is another interesting name on this ballot. This is his sixth year of eligibility and has been gaining momentum in votes year after year. In 2018 he finished with just 10.2% of the votes and raised that to 63.2% of the votes in 2022.

It's fun to see some of the ballots start to roll out as we get adjusted for the off-season. It will be interesting to see how other voters feel once they turn in their ballots.

Poll : 0 votes