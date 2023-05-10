When the San Francisco Giants called up infielder Casey Schmitt on Tuesday, many MLB fans were both surprised and elated. But, where was Casey Schmitt actually when he got a call from the Giants? When asked who let him know that he was in the big leagues, Schmitt disclosed that he was watching "Guardians of the Galaxy" in the theatre and he "missed" the first call.

"It was unbelievable. But then our manager in Sacramento called and I saw and went out to answer it."

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Casey Schmitt was WHERE when he got the call last night?! 🤣 Casey Schmitt was WHERE when he got the call last night?! 🤣 https://t.co/cZMrsoKJoj

"Casey Schmitt was WHERE when he got the call last night?!" - SF Giants on NBCS

Fans are excited to have Schmitt in the big leagues and finding his story hilarious. Some are making all comments related to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Oh my Star Lord!" - Enrique Munoz

"That’s a reasonable excuse" - Bozzles

Fans are really confident about Schmitt's performance in the big games.

"he is so special to me he’ll fit in PERFECTLY" - mia

"Getting your call up to the big leagues and missing the call cuz he was watching #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 lol" - mars

"Love this" - E (11-14)

"this is soooooooo" - a

@JamesGunn This guy was called up for the bigs for the 1st time last night while watching your movie, and hit his 1st big league home run the next night. - Christopher Moore, not even kidding

Casey Schmitt hits his 1st big league HR

Schmitt's single home run against Washington Nationals southpaw Patrick Corbin in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Giants a 3-0 lead. It was a standout offensive performance in his major league debut.

"CASEY SCHMITT. GOOSEBUMPS." - SF Giants on NBCS

Schmitt is the first prospect selected by the organisation in the 2020 MLB Draught to make it to the big leagues. He is best renowned as a prospect for his defensive prowess, especially at third base. In fact, Schmitt's defensive prowess has been compared to Cardinals great Nolan Arenado by Giants veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford.

San Francisco Giants Photo Day

Schmitt was the first prospect selected by the Giants in the 2020 MLB Draught to make it to the main leagues. In 145 plate appearances this season in Triple-A, Schmitt batted.313/.352/.410, which was actually below-average for the Pacific Coast League. Schmitt did, however, perform admirably during his time in major league spring training, hitting.441/.443/.794.

