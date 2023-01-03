The first MLB power rankings of 2023 were released on Monday. Of course, the first round of the power-ranking debate occurred moments later.

Very few are arguing who is No. 1 at this juncture. The defending World Series champion Houston Astros have clearly earned the spot until it is proven otherwise.

MLB @MLB The first power rankings of 2023. The first power rankings of 2023. https://t.co/YmB92QXNpt

From there, however, let the arguments begin. Much of the initial debate surrounds the rivalry in the National League East between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

TomHoefWrites 🇺🇦 @TomHoefWrites @MLB “Why are the Mets, who ended the season tied with Atlanta & who’ve made a TON of improvements this off-season, ranked ahead of the Braves, who’ve made one lateral move this off-season?” @MLB “Why are the Mets, who ended the season tied with Atlanta & who’ve made a TON of improvements this off-season, ranked ahead of the Braves, who’ve made one lateral move this off-season?”

Of course, the debate did not end there. Fans of teams across the MLB thought their team was too low, or someone else's team was too high, or just weren't happy in one way or another.

PADRESRAZAMEMES @padresrazamemez @MLB The disrespect smh Padres should be #1 and anyone who disagrees doesn’t know about baseball @MLB The disrespect smh Padres should be #1 and anyone who disagrees doesn’t know about baseball

Drew @D_Sienko01 @MLB Not sure why LA is so low. They have been WS contenders for years and only lost one good player in Trea Turner. Also, JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard were added to the team. @MLB Not sure why LA is so low. They have been WS contenders for years and only lost one good player in Trea Turner. Also, JD Martinez and Noah Syndergaard were added to the team.

It's nearly impossible to make everyone happy when compiling a list of rankings. It is quite possible to make everyone angry, however. This is why it is preferable to determine who is the best team on the field. For that, however, we must wait until next November.

There is only one definite thing about the power rankings:

MLB Power Rankings stoke the hot stove

Fans line the streets of downtown to watch the World Series Parade

We just passed the halfway point between the end of the World Series and the start of Spring Training. With the biggest free agent names off the board, there isn't even that much baseball business to talk about.

So, it is the perfect time to stoke the "hot stove" by dropping the first power-rankings survey of the year.

There isn't much stock to put in the rankings, as you can see from the final pre-season rankings of 2022.

The eventual World Series champion Houston Astros came in at No. 7. The Chicago White Sox, ranked third, struggled to limp to a .500 record after being perhaps the biggest disappointment in all of baseball.

Two other teams joined the White Sox on the postseason sidelines, the No. 4 Milwaukee Brewers and No. 9 San Francisco Giants.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers may have been a worthy No. 1 in the preseason 2022 poll, they fell short of the World Series following an MLB-best 111-51 record, losing to the San Diego Padres in the American League Division Series.

So, don't take too much from January rankings and what effect they may have on October/November success. But they are still fun to debate about on a cold winter day. Do you see your team in the MLB Power Rankings?

