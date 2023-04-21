Toronto Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette has been on fire at the plate over the last few years. He finished the 2021 season leading the American League in hits and followed up the next season by doing the same thing.

Fast forward to 2023, and Bichette is once again leading the American League in hits. Going into Friday, he has 29 hits. He's tied with the National League's Ronald Acuna Jr., as both sluggers have 29 hits. Bryson Stott leads all of baseball with 32 hits.

Codify @CodifyBaseball American League leader in hits:

2021 ---------------> Bo Bichette

2022 --------------> Bo Bichette

2023 so far -------> Bo Bichette

Bichette is sneakily becoming one of the best hitters in baseball. He has a slash line of .354/.384/.549 with four home runs and four doubles. He's a big reason why the Blue Jays have an 11-8 record heading into Friday.

Bo is the son of Dante Bichette, an outfielder who spent most of his career with the Colorado Rockies. Dante led all of baseball in hits on two separate occasions, 1995 and 1998. The saying ''the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" seems to be true here.

"If his defense gets better he could be a sneaky MVP winner one day," one fan tweeted.

"If his defense gets better he could be a sneaky MVP winner one day," one fan tweeted.

"He's his daddy's son," another fan tweeted.

Ichiro Suzuki 5

Jose Altuve 4

Ty Cobb 3

Tony Oliva 3

Ichiro Suzuki 5
Jose Altuve 4
Ty Cobb 3
Tony Oliva 3
Kirby Puckett 3

Fans are amazed at Bo Bichette's ability at the plate. Another year leading the American League in hits, and he'll be in some pretty good company.

Fans are amazed at Bo Bichette's ability at the plate. Another year leading the American League in hits, and he'll be in some pretty good company.

One thing that separates Bichette from many other hitters is his aggressiveness. From 2019-2022 Bichette had a 45% first-pitch swing rate. If a pitcher makes the mistake of grooving the first pitch, Bichette isn't letting it go by.

Toronto Blue Jays need Bo Bichette to stay hot to have a shot at taking the division

Bo Bichette will be the driving force for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He and players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are ready for this team to take control and make a run.

Last season, they were swept in the wild card round by the Seattle Mariners. It was a disappointing end to a season where they felt they had the talent to make it to the World Series.

Now, the talent in the division is even greater. The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a historic start to the season. The Toronto Blue Jays will have their work cut out for them to redeem themselves this season.

