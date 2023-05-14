Joey Gallo's eighth homer of the season in the game against the Chicago Cubs was a momentous ocassion for the outfielder. It broke the Statcast as no official distance recording of the ball could be traced. Minnesota Twins absolutely routed their Midwest rivals in an 11-1 drubbing at home. Fans reacted to this epic feat as a rare occurence took place in the baseball field.

Joey Gallo's first hit of the night was the second of Twins' season-high five homer game. Alex Kiriloff had already started the night in strong fashion for Minnesota with a 382-feet home run in the first. Three pitches after Gallo went yard, Kiriloff went back to back to Minneapolis' team.

Hayden Wesneski, starter for the Cubs, was already feeling the pressure with first and second base loaded in the third. Will Castro doubled to right before Ryan Jeffers was issued a walk. Then Gallo came to the plate for his second at-bat and thumped a 94.9 mph 1-1 fastball out towards the stands. The left-hander gave it the full monty as the flyball went past the stands in the right-center field.

Even fans couldn't locate the ball as there was clear confusion on their faces before it eventually bounced back onto the field. The Minnesota Twins broadcasters were hoping to track the ball as the Twins outfielder circled around the bases. The three-run home run took the Twins to a 4-0 lead.

Fans were quite impressed by his effort as they took to Twitter to show their appreciation.

Joey Gallo could have broken Statcast record if his dinger was recorded

If Joey Gallo's hit would have been measured, it would surely be on track to break the longest ever hit recorded by Statcast at 505 feet by Nomar Mazara. Gallo is tied for eighth on that list at 495 feet during his time with the Texas Rangers back in 2018.

