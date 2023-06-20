The Cincinnati Reds finally welcomed Joey Votto back into their lineup, and he hit a dinger with no hesitation. Votto has been out of action since August of 2022, and some feared he may have lost a step since then. Considering the team is turning into something of an offensive powerhouse, they hoped he would hit the ground running, and he has done just that.

This is a feel-good moment for a franchise that never expected to be competitive this season. Now, they have their leader back in the fold and he is playing like he has something to prove. If he is able to keep playing like this, the Reds may not be underdogs for much longer.

MLB's official Twitter account posted a clip of the legendary home run to Twitter.

MLB @MLB We missed Joey Votto homers. We missed Joey Votto homers. 💪 https://t.co/kdzRjopVcn

Cincinnati Reds fans adored this home run blast but so did fans from across the league. Joey Votto is recognized as one of the most likable players currently in MLB. Pair that with his 17 years of experience and he has accrued one heck of a fanbase. While it may have gone against them, even Colorado Rockies fans must have appreciated the moment.

This is just about the last thing the Milwaukee Brewers wanted to see happen. They currently sit atop the diminutive National League Central. No team in the division has been stellar all season, but the Reds are approaching those heights. If Votto plays at the All-Star level he used to, no lead against them is safe.

The Reds are seeing great results from their young players, but now one of the league's oldest may have given them a spark. This is the kind of moment that truly showcases just how special baseball can be, and fans recognized it.

Can Joey Votto lead the Cincinnati Reds to the 2023 playoffs?

Joey Votto at Cincinnati Reds Photo Day

The Reds are shockingly in a good position to make a run at the playoffs. Votto should help the young team stay motivated during the dog days of summer, and they should help him stay energized in turn. The NL Central being as weak as it is opens up many options that would otherwise be closed.

If Votto can be a leader on the field and in the clubhouse, it would be tough to bet against the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

