Create

MLB Twitter celebrates Matt Dermody's Red Sox DFA after poor outing vs Guardians: "José Ramírez, LGBTQ ally for all"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 09, 2023 06:14 GMT
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians hits a solo home run off Matt Dermody of the Boston Red Sox
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians hits a solo home run off Matt Dermody of the Boston Red Sox

In their recent encounter on Thursday, Cleveland Guardians infielder José Ramírez showcased an outstanding performance against Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody. The game resulted in a resounding 10-3 victory for the Guardians with Ramírez stealing the spotlight after hitting three homers.

Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody has come under fire from fans recently after his homophobic comment from 2021 came to light. Despite signing a minor league contract with the Red Sox before the 2023 season, his previous remarks caused significant trouble for the organisation.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez took matters into his own hands by launching two home runs off the pitcher in the first three innings, ultimately sending Dermody back to the minor leagues. Ramírez launched his first solo homer in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run homer in the third. Following the game, the Red Sox announced that Dermody will be DFA'd immediately, a news which came to the delight of all fans.

[Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. by u/Jux_ in baseball
Comment by u/ThatOneOtherAsshole from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/mdlt97 from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/loves2spoogeguys from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/rollo2masi from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/nyy22592 from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/Comprehensive_Dog932 from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/radelrym from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/Thromnomnomok from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball
Comment by u/Jeff_Banks_Monkey from discussion [Weil] Matt Dermody has been DFA'd, per Alex Cora. in baseball

José Ramírez sets personal record as the Guardians blow the Red Sox away

In a game dominated by the Cleveland Guadians offence, José Ramírez set a personal record by hitting three home runs in a single game for the first time in his MLB career. While the first two came off Matt Dermody, who was DFA'd in the aftermath, Ramírez launched a third in the sixth of Corey Kluber to set a personal best. The Red Sox are in the bottom of their division and face the New York Yankees ina three-game series next. They need to put together a string of victories if want to have any hopes of making it to the postseason.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react as Denver Nuggets beat Miami in Game 3, NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic x Jamal Murray🔥

Quick Links

Edited by SO
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...