In their recent encounter on Thursday, Cleveland Guardians infielder José Ramírez showcased an outstanding performance against Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody. The game resulted in a resounding 10-3 victory for the Guardians with Ramírez stealing the spotlight after hitting three homers.

Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody has come under fire from fans recently after his homophobic comment from 2021 came to light. Despite signing a minor league contract with the Red Sox before the 2023 season, his previous remarks caused significant trouble for the organisation.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez took matters into his own hands by launching two home runs off the pitcher in the first three innings, ultimately sending Dermody back to the minor leagues. Ramírez launched his first solo homer in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run homer in the third. Following the game, the Red Sox announced that Dermody will be DFA'd immediately, a news which came to the delight of all fans.

José Ramírez sets personal record as the Guardians blow the Red Sox away

In a game dominated by the Cleveland Guadians offence, José Ramírez set a personal record by hitting three home runs in a single game for the first time in his MLB career. While the first two came off Matt Dermody, who was DFA'd in the aftermath, Ramírez launched a third in the sixth of Corey Kluber to set a personal best. The Red Sox are in the bottom of their division and face the New York Yankees ina three-game series next. They need to put together a string of victories if want to have any hopes of making it to the postseason.

