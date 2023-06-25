Sean Murphy of the Atlanta Braves has been one of the prime drivers of his team's success this season. Despite only arriving on the scene this past offseason, the catcher is already feeling right at home.

The 28-year-old is hitting .286/.383/.532 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs, numbers that put him on course for a career year. Additionally, Murphy has been stellar behind the plate, calling and catching one of the best pitching staffs in the game.

However, while Sean Murphy may be one of the top catchers in baseball, both offensively and defensively, not all of his plays belong on the highlight reel. Recently, the MLB's official Twitter account has been called out for showing off a no-so-noteworthy play from Murphy.

The play came on Sunday, June 25, as the Braves were taking on the Cincinnati Reds. Murphy picked a pitch that was gunning for Reds' hitter TJ Friedl's legs. While the play might have been noteworthy, fans do not seem to think that the play deserves such a spotlight.

While many conceded that Murphy, was, indeed one of the best catchers in the league, most catchers in the MLB would be able to pull off the play. It doesn't hurt that Murphy won a Gold Glove in 2021 while playing for the Oakland Athletics, and is regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in the league.

A 3rd round draft pick by the A's in 2016, Sean Murphy spent the first four seasons of his career in the Bay Area before coming to the Braves this past offseason. His arrival in the NL East was facilitated by a 3-way trade that saw youngster William Contreras moved to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sean Murphy has been a huge part of the Braves' success

With a record of 50-27, the Atlanta Braves currently enjoy a six-game lead in the NL East. He's third in the MLB in pitches received this season and is one of a select few catchers to have caught over 50% of pitches as strikes this season.

While there is still plenty of baseball left, the core of the team looks very threatening. With players like Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, and Ronald Acuna Jr. already in the throes of some career seasons, a hot Sean Murphy might be enough to gift the team their second World Series championship in three seasons.

