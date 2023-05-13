Dominican pitcher Eury Perez made his MLB debut on Friday night and put up impressive numbers for the Miami Marlins. While the Marlins suffered a defeat against the Cincinnati Reds on the night, Perez made an impressive start to the game and showed that he's ready for the major leagues.

Fans did not miss the youngster's contribution and took to social media to express their delight.

The Miami Marlins announced on Wednesday that Eury Perez will be promoted to the Major League following long-term injuries suffered by starting pitchers Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto.

Perez became the youngest starting pitcher in the history of the franchise at 20 years and 27 days old. Having made his way up the minor leagues in the last two years, it was a huge achievement for the youngster.

Perez made an impressive start to the game by shutting out the Reds in the first three innings and earning his first MLB strikeout in the first innings. Despite going on to lose the game against the Reds, Perez finished the game with a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts in the 4.2 innings he pitched.

He was pulled in the fifth innings for Bryan Hoeing. However, Marlins fans were impressed with the young Dominican's first showing in the Major League and expressed their delight on social media.

"Kid has the goods," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The new Pedro is in town," added another.

Can Eury Perez be the answer to the Miami Marlin's pitching troubles?

While Eury Perez had a good outing for the Miami Marlins in his first MLB game, it still remains to be seen whether the young pitcher can cement his place in the team. The Marlins have struggled with injuries to pitchers this season and they will have to be careful with managing Perez's fitness.

Pitchers are more prone to injuries than any other role in baseball, making their management even more important. The Marlins have two more games against the Cincinnati Reds and they will be hoping to make a comeback over the weekend.

