Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani continued his superhuman form in the MLB, this time against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

While the game ended 6-2 in favor of the Diamondbacks, Ohtani extended his home run lead in the MLB by launching his 30th homer of the season.

It was a mammoth 493-foot home run that left fans in awe of the star and took to social media to hail the Japanese star.

Shohei Ohtani has been the standout star in the MLB this season. He has consistently put in performances at a level much higher than anyone in the league, which has made him the biggest baseball star in the country.

His stellar form this season sees him leading the MLB home run charts with 30 homers so far, while also ranking among the top three pitchers in the legues in all statistics.

However, the Angels have thus far failed to back up thier phenomenal star as they fell to another defeat on Friday. While Shohei Ohtani had single-handedly dragged his team to second place in the division, their defeat on Friday sees them drop to third.

Nonetheless, Ohtani was on fire from home plate once again and bided his time untill the sixth innings before launching a huge, 493-foot home run into the stands. His 30th home run of the season left fans bewildered at how often he's been able to do it this year.

"Hand this man a blank check already," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Unanimous MVP," added another.

LA Angels' Shohei Ohtani records longest HR of the season

While the Los Angeles Angels defence couldn't contain the Arizona Diamondbacks from taking the game away, their Japanese star struck the longest homer in the MLB so far this season, a mammoth 493-foot hit that went well iinto the stands.

Notably, Shohei Ohtani became only the fourth American League player to hit 15 home runs in the month of June in the entire history of the MLB.

