Shohei Ohtani is off to an impressive start in July, showcasing his exceptional talent on the field. In a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani added another home run to his name as the Los Angeles Angels secured a 5-2 victory, salvaging a win from the three-game series.

The Angels batter went yard in the seventh innings against D-backs reliever Ryan Nelson. On a 2 outs 1-2 count, Shohei Ohtani struck an 83 mph slider deep into the right field for a 454 feet dinger. The Anges consolidated their 4-2 lead and held onto it as Arizona folded in the next innings.

The star two-way player struck a league-leading 31st home run. The start of this month seems to be a continuation of a stellar month of June that saw Ohtani hit a franchise record 15 home runs. He is currently on track to hit 58 home runs if he plays every game for the Halos from this point.

The 28-year-old is also joint leader for the most RBIs this season and is currently batting with .306/.390/.670. He is the only batter in the American League with an OPS in excess of 1.000.

MLB @MLB Like clockwork.



Shohei Ohtani launches his 31st homer of the season! Like clockwork.Shohei Ohtani launches his 31st homer of the season! https://t.co/OLw9ASpLwE

Fans took to Twitter to certify his greatness as they constantly done over the past few games.

Mitchell Nagy @mryannagy @MLB Greatest baseball player to ever live and it isn't close @MLB Greatest baseball player to ever live and it isn't close

primalkey @primalkey @MLB The mans a machine can't be stopped @MLB The mans a machine can't be stopped

rat @oRattlr @MLB Imagine he breaks the AL hr record @MLB Imagine he breaks the AL hr record 😂

OGies @Ilovepie31 @UnhingedPatrick



why? because he's one of the best pitchers in the game @MLB EVEN if Ohtani goes for 50 homers it'd still be FAR more impressive than Judge'swhy? because he's one of the best pitchers in the game @UnhingedPatrick @MLB EVEN if Ohtani goes for 50 homers it'd still be FAR more impressive than Judge'swhy? because he's one of the best pitchers in the game

Elmo @Raoh52 @UnhingedPatrick @MLB Judge hit his 31st in 89 games. Ohtani just did it in 86. So he is actually further along than Judge was last year. So never say never. @UnhingedPatrick @MLB Judge hit his 31st in 89 games. Ohtani just did it in 86. So he is actually further along than Judge was last year. So never say never.

Brandon Cleary @BrandonCleary1 @MLB Yeah… best player to ever live. Babe Ruth played against metal smiths and steel workers. No player has ever been this good. @MLB Yeah… best player to ever live. Babe Ruth played against metal smiths and steel workers. No player has ever been this good.

Art Hinojos @art_hinojos @MLB Doesn’t need “juiced” baseballs to pad his stats. NOBODY is even in the same hemisphere as Ohtani. @MLB Doesn’t need “juiced” baseballs to pad his stats. NOBODY is even in the same hemisphere as Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani gets help from Angels teammates in game vs D-backs

Often fans quote that Shohei Ohtani is the only player that is carrying the Angels. However, he got plenty of help from the lineup on Sunday night. Fellow future Hall of Famer, Mike Trout hit a lead off homer in the bottom of the first to improve his average to .260. This was the 30th time that both players have went yard in the same game. Mickey Moniak hit a three run home run in the bottom of the second to stretch Angels' lead.

LA will now move interstate to face the San Diego Padres on the road. They currently have a 45-41 record and are third in the AL West.

