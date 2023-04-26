The Chicago Cubs beat the Padres 6-0 in the MLB on Tuesday, but someone at the Wringley Bleachers was getting ready to win over a heart with a romantic gesture.

Fans at the Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres game experienced someone falling in love at first sight when a man in the Wringley bleachers passed his phone to a woman.

They exchanged phone numbers as fans witnessed what looked like the beginning of a new love story.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Dude really passed his phone up the Wrigley bleachers after seeing her 🥺



(via allyinchi // TikTok) Dude really passed his phone up the Wrigley bleachers after seeing her 🥺(via allyinchi // TikTok) https://t.co/aLWUda7xHF

"Dude really passed his phone up the Wrigley bleachers after seeing her 🥺-" - Talkin' Baseball posted on Twitter.

The post took MLB fans on Twitter by storm as they went ecstatic and shared their feelings:

Chase @Chkpt_Chase @TalkinBaseball_ I love everything about this lol @TalkinBaseball_ I love everything about this lol

Here are some of the top reactions:

Bubba @KNTTLKRN @TalkinBaseball_ people are so gassed about this but homeboy was scared to go up and talk to her and socially pressured her into this interaction but hey good for him right @TalkinBaseball_ people are so gassed about this but homeboy was scared to go up and talk to her and socially pressured her into this interaction but hey good for him right 😭😭😭😭

Corey Swift @SexyCore @TalkinBaseball_ breaking news: not all rings are wedding bands or engagement rings @TalkinBaseball_ breaking news: not all rings are wedding bands or engagement rings

Joe @EIGarySanchez @TalkinBaseball_ Bold move handing a stranger your phone in chicago @TalkinBaseball_ Bold move handing a stranger your phone in chicago

Chicago Cubs have upper hand over San Diego Padres in next two games

San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 25: Yan Gomes #15 and Trey Mancini #36 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after scoring a run on a three-RBI triple by Nico Hoerner #2 (not pictured) during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on April 25, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs dominated the San Diego Padres in their 6-0 win. The Padres failed to keep up their form and fell prey to inconsistency yet again. The Cubs added four runs in the eighth to seal the game, while the Padres managed just five hits throughout the game.

It looks like the Chicago Cubs will continue to have the upper hand over the Padres in the remaining two games of the series. The Padres are struggling to cope with the weather, while the Cubs swoop in with the winning cap.

