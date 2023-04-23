Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the first time since his return as the San Diego Padres downed the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. This was his first regular season home run since 2021.

Returning to the Padres lineup after an being out for an entire season, Fernando Tatis Jr. started the scoring by going yard in the first innings. Last season he was out of action initially due to injury and then faced an 80-game suspension due to usage of drugs.

Tatis sent a flyball to the left center field of off 24-year-old Merrill Kelly. The hit was even more commendable as it was a 0-2 pitch. Arizona's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was just out of reach of the ball as it went over the fence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“We're bouncing back together,” Tatis said. “It's going to be a long road, but we've got a great team over here and we're getting on the train track together.”

Even though he is showing his prowess already on return, fans still called out Tatis for the scandals he got involved in. People got to Twitter and there were "cheater" comments thrown at him.

Albert @albertr_us @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine how much farther it would’ve gone if he was on the juice !! @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine how much farther it would’ve gone if he was on the juice !!

Fernando Tatis Jr. and San Diego Padres look to consolidate from the series tying victory

The win against the D'backs will surely give the Padres a lot of confidence after their shock shutout loss in the opening game. There are two games in the series as they look to win both. After their series with the D'backs, they will be making their way to Chicago where they will face the Cubs.

Poll : 0 votes