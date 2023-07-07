Umpire Angel Hernandez is not exactly popular with many MLB fans and spectators.

For the past several seasons, umpiring has been heavily scrutinized, but Hernandez' performance has consistently drawn attention.

He is the league's worst umpire in the eyes of some fans, having made some high-profile mistakes over the last 25 years. This includes calling Michael Tucker safe in 1998, when he never touched the plate

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year, he has been conspicuously absent from baseball. Due to his absence from all but one game this season, fans are questioning if he has retired. Codify tweeted an amusing stat about Hernandez, which got fans talking:

"Angel Hernandez hasn't missed a single call this year."

Codify @CodifyBaseball Ángel Hernández hasn't missed a single call this year. Ángel Hernández hasn't missed a single call this year. https://t.co/4uXSWGQI8p

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

JD @JohnnieD49 @CodifyBaseball Think CB Bucknor is now officially the worst umpire in the league @CodifyBaseball Think CB Bucknor is now officially the worst umpire in the league

Douglass Gaking @gakingmusic



But seriously that guy is awful. Only umpire I could ever tell you the name of in 30+ years of watching MLB. He’s the definition of infamous. @CodifyBaseball And I have zero strikeouts this season!But seriously that guy is awful. Only umpire I could ever tell you the name of in 30+ years of watching MLB. He’s the definition of infamous. @CodifyBaseball And I have zero strikeouts this season!But seriously that guy is awful. Only umpire I could ever tell you the name of in 30+ years of watching MLB. He’s the definition of infamous.

HughJayñuss @bradyroberts236 @CodifyBaseball Has he been on leave since the season started? @CodifyBaseball Has he been on leave since the season started?

Where is Angel Hernandez?

Angel Hernandez has not retired, which may come as bad news to some baseball fans. The umpire has been troubled by a back problem, according to reports.

According to Randy Marsh, the director of Major League Umpires, the umpire's absence was thought to be due to a "medical matter."

Hernandez is actually suing the MLB for discrimination, and some people thought he had been given a pass to stop officiating games.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game One

According to all sources, he will resume his normal activities once his back has sufficiently recovered. He isn't yet ready to handle an MLB game yet, because he is still healing from the injury, but he will be back soon enough.

Hopefully, the break will have done him some good and he can silence his critics with some decent performances.

Poll : 0 votes