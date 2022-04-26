"He must be a former contestant in the Nathan's hot dog eating contest," "I mind the beer tasting like hot dog" - MLB Twitter has the funniest reactions to man dunking his hot dog in a beer

Baseball is a game of tradition. One tradition fans can expect from MLB is overpriced hot dogs and beer. A custom as timeless as the lyrical peanuts and Cracker Jacks, the originally German cuisine was adopted with passion and fervor from sea to shining sea of this glorious nation. It's no surprise tasty treats found a home in the country's pasttime. If baseball is a religion, then hot dogs and beer are the sacrimental Eurcharist and wine, taken at the alter of freshly cut grass on a sunny summer's day. However, where there is holiness, there is sin.

MLB Twitter fans call for action

That's where we meet this abomination of a man, brought to us by Nicolas Heller, aka New York Nico, calling for MLB or NYPD to take action.

"Arrest this man." - @ Nicolas Heller, aka New York Nico

The man can be seen dunking a hot dog into his beer like one would dunk a pretzel into mustard. While it's unclear, the man is consuming the hot dog as fast as MLB stolen base leader Rickey Henderson, which begs the question, is he even chewing it? Fans across MLB were quick to take to Twitter to voice their opinion on the matter. It began with jokes.

"He must be a former contestant in the Nathan's hot dog eating contest." - @ Eric

Others blended logic and personal experience to question the guy's clear lack of sanity and decorum.

"@MLBNetwork I don't mind the hot dog tasting like beer. I mind the beer tasing like hot dog." - @ Ryan Meagher

Others pointed out the futility of the matter, saying regardless how the foot-long is consumed with the carbonated mead, it is destined to the same fate as all nutrients we consume...

"It all ends up in the same place anyway...The Hudson River." - @ Matt Reyes

However, evil is never alone. From the darkest corner of the internet, an ally arrived for the man. His name, Derek.

"I dip pizza crust in Pepsi, soft pretzels in slushies, French fries in frostys, this is totally fine with me." - @ Derek

Others took this as a chance to indulge in a timeless MLB tradition, trashing the New York Yankees, who allowed this act of sacrelige in their ballpark. On the same land where Joe DiMaggio set the hit streak record and Lou Gehrig moved millions with his speech about succumbing to ALS, the Yankees allowed this man to carry out such a heinous act.

"At least he's not throwing it at players for the opposing team." - @ Matt Shoe

The joke references the latest lack of class and decorum by Yankees fans as those seated in the right field bleachers hurled beer cans at Cleveland Guardians players following a walk-off win.

Others, like the famous French philosopher Voltaire, may not agree with the man's decision to dunk a thrice-processed combination of mystery meat into beer, but they will defend his right to do so.

"That man spent $86 right there.....let him do what he pleases" - @ JEFF

Some, however, being the eternal optimists in a world of pessimism, pointed out that things could always be worse.

"No ketchup was involved, so it's all good." - @ Matt Genzman

Others warned this man may simply be preparing to graduate from disgusting the Bronx borough to competing at Coney Island in Brooklyn.

"Getting ready to beat Joey Chestnut on the 4th of July!" - @ Mike Murphy

You know the old saying, "Don't knock it till you try it!" I think I'll pass.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt