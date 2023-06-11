Legendary announcer John Sterling was on the receiving end of a foul ball hit off Justin Turner during Game 2 of the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox series. However, he braved the hit and continued to call the game, which ended in the favor of the New York team 3-1.

This incident occurred in the ninth inning, with Red Sox's Justin Turner facing Yankees closer Clay Holmes. Sterling seemed to be in pain, as he informed the viewers of being hit by the foul ball.

“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me. I didn’t know it was coming back that far.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, he quickly regained his composure and got back to calling the game in no time:

“So once again, it’ll be a 3-2"

Fans on Twitter were thoroughly impressed and praised the iconic announcer's resilient reaction:

"He’s a national treasure"

"What a goddamn legend"

"Man is made of steel"

"John remains the GOAT"

"The shot heard round the world"

"That’s a real man right there! Onto the next call! National Teasure"

"Legend that he is, takes one a ball to the mic and of course he finished the call"

Nick @nickydelta99 @JSterlingCalls Legend that he is, takes one a ball to the mic and of course he finished the call @JSterlingCalls Legend that he is, takes one a ball to the mic and of course he finished the call

"The way he continued on with calling the game...we do not deserve John Sterling."

Rachel @RachelES_ John Sterling Calls @JSterlingCalls Ow!! Ow!! Ow!! It really hit me, I didn't know it was coming back that far! Ow!! Ow!! Ow!! It really hit me, I didn't know it was coming back that far! https://t.co/MRMdpVcZBX The way he continued on with calling the game...we do not deserve John Sterling. twitter.com/JSterlingCalls… The way he continued on with calling the game...we do not deserve John Sterling. twitter.com/JSterlingCalls…

"John Sterling must be protected at all costs"

"This is legendary. Shoutout John Sterling"

John Sterling absent from Yankees broadcast booth this season due to illness

Sterling missed quite a few Yankees games this season owing to his poor health. However, he stayed true to his promise made a few weeks back, and made a swift return to the broadcast booth. In an interview with the NY Post, the 84-year-old said:

“Don’t worry about me, you can tell your readers, I’ll be back soon”

A regular presence on the Yankees booth since 1989, he missed over a third of the first 60 Yankees games this season. This included the series against San Diego Padres as well as the following West Coast Trip.

Poll : 0 votes