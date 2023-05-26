Renowned New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling has assured fans that he will make a swift return to his role despite taking a brief pause due to illness. Sterling's absence from recent Yankees games left fans concerned. The veteran broadcaster, however, remains determined to get back behind the booth as soon as possible.

Due to his health issues, Sterling has been forced to miss a series of Yankees games, leaving a void in the team's radio coverage. He has been a regular at the booth for the Yankees since 1989. The news of his illness garnered the attention of baseball fans, especially the Yankees fans, who were concerned about the condition of their beloved radio persona.

In response to the concerns of fans and well-wishers, Sterling reassured everyone that he is on the road to recovery and is eager to resume his duties.

“Don’t worry about me, you can tell your readers, I’ll be back soon.” - John Sterling said in a recent interview.

Sterling will be absent from the upcoming home series against San Diego Padres and the subsequent West Coast trip due to illness. As a result, Sterling's absence will extend to a total of 23 out of the team's first 61 games this season.

Sterling's absence during the upcoming West Coast trip means he will not be traveling to Seattle or Los Angeles. This decision has been made with his health and well-being in mind, prioritizing his recovery.

It is anticipated that Sterling, aged 84, will make his return to the Yankees' broadcast booth on June 6th.

Who is filling up for John Sterling while he recovers?

Sterling's temporary replacement Justin Shackil (Source: Barrett Media)

To ensure a seamless broadcasting experience, Justin Shackil, who was brought on board by WFAN this year precisely for these situations, will continue to step in as Suzyn Waldman's partner for all the games.

While Sterling's absence may be disappointing for fans who appreciate his distinctive style, Shackil's presence will help maintain the quality of the broadcast. This arrangement allows Sterling the necessary time to rest and recover, ensuring his eventual return to the announcer's booth.

