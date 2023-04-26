After the Los Angeles Angels fell victim to a franchise-worst 13-game losing streak that all but shut the book on their 2022 campaign, fan expectations weren't exactly flying high heading into 2023.

Their 2023 season did indeed start off in a manner that epitomized the team. Despite a brilliant shutout six innings from Shohei Ohtani, the Angels allowed a pair of late runs to lose 2-1 to the Oakland Athletics.

Ohtani has been the central focus for Los Angeles Angels fans ever since the team under owner Arte Moreno failed to strike a long-term deal with the Japanese sensation. Now, under a one-year deal, it is all but a foregone conclusion that Ohtani will leave the team when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the Los Angeles Angels were able to pull off a 5-3 win at home over the Oakland Athletics on April 25, the fan dissatisfaction reached a fever pitch. During a post-game interview with outfielder Brandon Drury, "Sell the team" chants could clearly be heard.

Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo "SELL-THE-TEAM"



shoutout to those fans behind the post-game set: "SELL-THE-TEAM"shoutout to those fans behind the post-game set: https://t.co/1Ys8bs8kgI

"'SELL-THE-TEAM' shoutout to those fans behind the post-game set:" - Beyond the Halo

Fans soon took to Twitter to commend the hecklers as "heroes" who are keeping Arte Moreno to account by virtue of their jeering remarks.

Moreno, who has the distinction of being the first Mexican-American franchise owner in team history, reneged on a pledge to sell the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year. Ever since, fans have viewed the 76-year-old as public enemy No. 1.

Insight for Arte @insightforarte @BeyondTheHalo He’s not selling so they sound dumb.. it just makes our team/fan base look bad. @BeyondTheHalo He’s not selling so they sound dumb.. it just makes our team/fan base look bad.

MikeW @mikewall85 @BeyondTheHalo what are the chances he actually does? Realistically? @BeyondTheHalo what are the chances he actually does? Realistically?

While many believe that Moreno has grounds to hold on to the team now, the prospect of losing Shohei Ohtani paints a very grim picture for the team's future.

Phantom @phantasma85 @BeyondTheHalo after Ohtani leave I’ll buy this shitty team for $350 @BeyondTheHalo after Ohtani leave I’ll buy this shitty team for $350

Mana19943 @mana19943 @BeyondTheHalo Obtain is walking out as a free agent for sure. @BeyondTheHalo Obtain is walking out as a free agent for sure.

Despite boasting Ohtani and Mike Trout, two of the best players in the world, the Los Angeles Angels have been no better off. Their last playoff appearance came in 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the first round.

Los Angeles Angels' future may not be as grim as many think

While Ohtani's departure will undoubtedly give the team a great many challenges, the team has more going for it than many care to admit. For one, three-time MVP Mike Trout will be around until at least 2031, and the team has a host of prospects hanging in the wings. It may not be an easy next few years for the Angels, but it will not be the cataclysm that many seem to be anticipating.

Poll : 0 votes