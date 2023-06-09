Online comedy content creator Sir Yacht threw the first pitch ahead of the MLB game between the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field. He went on to comedically lose his balance and fall from the mound in his attempt to throw the pitch.

Fans were not impressed as the comedian's fall looked intentional and over-the-top. After the game, fans took the opportunity to mock the comedian on social media.

Sir Yacht is an online celebrity known for his comedy content across several platforms on the internet. He is also a prominent Guardians supporter and uses his favorite team as the subject of many of his creations. As a result, he was invited to throw the first pitch during the Guardians' game against the Red Sox.

"Totally staged for views," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This clearly was the plan. Cringe," added another.

Cut4 @Cut4 This first pitch didn't go as planned. This first pitch didn't go as planned. 😅 https://t.co/z4g2fdFHWR

Ethizzle @Ethizzzzle @SirYacht_ @jordancicchelli @Cut4 You’re so funny dude. Faking a fall and then acting like you’re all embarrassed. You should be embarrassed, but it should be because that was stupid. @SirYacht_ @jordancicchelli @Cut4 You’re so funny dude. Faking a fall and then acting like you’re all embarrassed. You should be embarrassed, but it should be because that was stupid.

While popularly known as 'Sir Yacht' on the internet, his real name is John Kinsely. He is from Cleveland, Ohio, and has made several appearances in shows and podcasts, making him a prominent figure in popular culture. His most recent appearance was in one of the reality shows on the Food Network called "Worst Cooks of America."

MLB fans happy to see Matt Dermody DFA'd after Jose Ramirez tears him apart

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez was the star of the game on Thursday, hitting three home runs in one game for the first time in his career. His exploits led to Red Sox pitcher Matt Dermody being DFA'd by the Boston Red Sox after the game.

Dermody has history of homophobic behavior in the past and MLB fans were not happy when he was called up from the minor leagues. As a result, Ramirez's two homers off the pitcher made the Dominican a champion of the LGBTQ+ community.

Overall, the game was an exciting watch for all the home fans despite the antics from Sir Yacht before the start of the game.

