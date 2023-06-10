The New York Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox in their series opener on Friday in Yankee Stadium. The game ended 3-2 in favor of the Red Sox, with the Bombers offense unable to come up with the fireworks in a tightly contested game.

However, one incident that went viral on social media was New York fans showering beer on everyone in the stand after the thought Anthony Volpe hit a home run. It turned out to be a foul ball and MLB fans took the opportunity to mock them after the game.

Baseball fans are well known for their antics and their enjoyment in watching rival teams fail. They are notoriously fickle-minded while also being very vocal about criticisms and mockery of rival players and fans.

The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is one of the oldest and biggest rivalries in the MLB. They are the two most historically successful teams in the country and no matter how where they stand in the season, they are always eager to get one up on each other.

Unsurprisingly, the series between the Yankees and Red Sox had a lot of tension and excitement in the build-up. While the first game ended 3-2 in favor of Boston, the viral incident took place in the ninth innings.

Yankees fans thought that Anthony Volpe had hit a home run to tie the game but it turned out to be a foul ball instead. MLB fans took the chance to mock the fans in Yankee Stadium after the game.

"Bunch of bums," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Probably Cashman’s kids," added another.

The New York Yankees have cause for concern in the upcoming games

The New York Yankees know that they have a couple of hard weeks ahead. With the absence of Aaron Judge due to injury, their chances of winning games go down dramatically.

However, they would still have fancied their chances against a struggling Boston Red Sox team. Yet, the Bombers could not do enough in the end as the Red Sox won by a fine margin. The next two games will be crucial for their hopes of keeping their position in their division.

