Todd Helton, a former first baseman for the Colorado Rockies, fell just 11 votes short of being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. This news has caused a great deal of surprise and disappointment among fans and analysts alike.

Helton has had a highly successful career, and many believe he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. He was drafted by the Rockies in 1995 and went on to have a stellar 17-year career with them. Helton played his last home game at Coors Field in September 2013, after which the Rockies retired his number 17.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news, with many expressing disbelief that Helton did not receive enough votes to be elected. Many fans have pointed to Todd Helton's impressive statistics, including his career batting average of .319, 369 home runs and 1,406 RBIs.

Others have noted his consistency and longevity, as he played for the Rockies for 17 seasons and was a five-time All-Star. One fan felt that Helton was "robbed":

"Robbed. Absolutely robbed. Ugh"

Some analysts have suggested that Helton's lack of postseason success may have influenced the voters' decision. Helton never won a World Series, and the Rockies only made it to the playoffs twice during his tenure. However, others argue that a player's postseason performance should not be the sole determining factor in their Hall of Fame candidacy.

One fan implied that Helton should have been picked ahead of Scott Rolen:

"But clown a** Scott Rolen got in...what a joke".

Fans voice their opinion that Todd Helton should be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment with the results, with some even calling for a change in the voting process. Others have argued that the current system, which relies on a select group of voting members, is flawed. They believe that a more open and inclusive process would be fairer.

Despite the disappointment, Todd Helton remains a beloved figure among Colorado Rockies fans, and his career will always be remembered as one of the best in the team's history. He ended his glittering career with a home run against the Boston Red Sox in 2013. The following year, he became the first player to have his number '17' retired by the franchise in its 26-year history.

The most common reaction to the news was "next year," which shows that the legend is still held in very high regard. Whether Todd Helton will eventually be elected into the MLB Hall of Fame remains to be seen. But for now, the baseball community will continue to debate his merits and legacy.

