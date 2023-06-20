In the aftermath of the New York Yankees getting swept by the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series on Monday, an MLB analyst has highlighted captain Aaron Judge's importance to the team. However, many fans on Twitter have termed the player as overrated.

The Yankees slugger has been in the injury list for over two weeks, and his team has struggled to cope without him. One MLB analyst was quick to point it out on Monday, but most fans believe that the player's image has been inflated due to the team's poor form.

"They’ve never won anything or reached the WS with him. What value?" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"That's not how this works. You don't get credit if your team sucks while you're not playing," added another.

Here's a look at the top reactions on Twitter:

Aaron Judge in the reigning AL MVP after a historic offensive performance last year and is widely considered one of the best baseball players in the world.

However, he has not managed to lead his team to the World Series, failing to win an AL Championship Series during his time with the Yankees. As a result, many fans contiue to consider him one of the overrated players in the league.

After the recent series loss to the Red Sox, MLB analyst Jon Heyman once again highlighted how much the Yankees are missing Judge. Heyman took a swipe at the entire Yankees lineup and called out the veterans to pick up the slack in their captain's absence.

However, many fans are convinced that this narrative puts Judge in a pedestal higher than where he belongs. Many point to Shohei Ohtani's numbers as an example of a player better than the New York slugger, and they're far better than Judge's in every aspect.

Aaron Judge's return timeline unclear despite latest PRP injection

Aaron Judge's return to fitness for the New York Yankees has been in one of the hottest topics of discussion since his injury at the start of the month.

Latest reports say that he has had two PRP injections in his toe, but there's still no definite timeline of his return to action. Yankees fans are desperately waiting for his return to action in the MLB as his teammates continue to struggle big time in his absence.

