The Baltimore Orioles are taking a page out of the Waterworld stunt show and adding a splash zone to Camden Yards. That's right, the Orioles will be including the fans in their water-based celebrations whenever an extra base hit occurs at home. This has to be one of the most unique promotions by a team in recent MLB history.

The Orioles have started the season far better than most experts predicted. They have a young, talented team that is capable of scoring in bunches and able to beat anybody. They also have a fondness for water and water-based celebrations, which the fans have picked up on. Now, it is their time to get involved.

Talkin' Baseball on Twitter shared a clip of one such hydro-fueled celebration along with the news about the Bird Bath.

For those who are still in disbelief, they also provided a link to the Baltimore Orioles' official website that proves it is real.

Many fans are huge supporters of this idea and cannot wait to see it in action. It may seem like a novelty but fans are genuinely excited about the team and this unique opportunity. With the Orioles gaining steam, any way they can build fan support is worth trying. MLB has sometimes struggled to create fun in the game, but the Orioles roster is making it happen.

The Orioles play in the toughest division in baseball but are holding their own with the best of them. Right now, they are second in the division behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. If Adley Rutschman keeps playing at a high level and the vibes stay positive, this team could surprise a lot of folks.

Some more ardent fans don't think this is a good idea, for a variety of reasons. Whether it be sanitary concerns or feeling like it isn't classy, the idea is not for everyone. But in a year with so many new rules, why not let teams try some new and unique celebrations in the crowd and on the field?

The Orioles are leading the league in hydration and want their fans to partake just as much as they do.

Is the Baltimore Orioles' hot start to the season sustainable?

The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most fun MLB teams to follow this season, but the big test will be if they can parlay it into a playoff position.

It won't be easy considering they will likely have to outperform the Toronto Blue Jays or New York Yankees, but it is not out of the realm of possibility.

