The Baltimore Orioles now have the best record in MLB's most competitive division, the American Legaue East. This is the first time all season the Tampa Bay Rays are not on top of the division. For a team that has struggled so mightily over the last decade, this season has already been a massive success for the Orioles.

Their fans have finally been given reason to celebrate, and they are taking advantage. The fact that they are doing this with a mostly homegrown talent pool is incredibly impressive. It shows fans of all small-market teams that a great farm system can overcome a small payroll.

Fox Sports shared that the Orioles are in first place of the division on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Baltimore Orioles' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers paired with the Rays' loss to the Texas Rangers gave the Orioles the lead. Considering the next series for the Rays is against the Orioles, they will have a chance to take their lead back. If they are unable to do so, this young, upstart team from Baltimore may never give it back.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis People will make this about how the Rays blew a big lead, but it should be about how the Orioles never let the division get away from them. Tampa started off 30-9, but they never had a lead greater than 6.5 games. The O’s hung with ‘em and eventually caught them. pic.twitter.com/FHBnxzZzTB

The American League East doesn't feature a team with a losing record, which is an extraordinary feat. This was relatively expected coming into the season given the high talent levels on all five teams. However, few could have ever expected the Baltimore Orioles to be in first while the New York Yankees flounder in last place.

Seeing young players like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson excel so early in their career means this team could be a winner for a long time. Obviously, contractual issues could become an issue, but that is years down the line. For now, they can enjoy the ride and take a run at an elusive World Series championship.

Gunz @TheGunzShow We got the Orioles in first and the Yankees in last. What is happening twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

NLM3 @wbmilla

I love this team this year

Underdog shit @Orioles Let’s fuckin goI love this team this yearUnderdog shit @Orioles twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

It's a lot easier to get to the top than to stay on top, so the next challenge for the Orioles is about to begin.

Will the Baltimore Orioles win the AL East in 2023?

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Now that we are nearly 100 games into the MLB season, predictions about the end result will abound. Shockingly, expecting the Orioles to win their division is not an outlandish take. They have a great offense and solid pitching and have proven how badly they want to win.

This upcoming series against the Rays could very well dictate how the race for the division crown ends. If the Baltimore Orioles win it, they will be in prime position to win the divison for the first time since 2014.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault