MLB Insider Jared Carrabis has seen a trend with some big-name players this season. Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Francisco Lindor signed contracts worth a combined $1.3 billion. They are hitting a combined .246 with a .733 OPS this year.

This is the equivalent of Carlos Santana's production this season. Santana is hitting .237 with a .730 OPS at the age of 37. This is not the production that these teams paid for.

Looking closer at Lindor's numbers, you can see he is struggling. He is hitting .226/.313/.447 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs. This is the lowest he has ever seen his batting average drop in his nine-year career.

The same thing can be said for Trea Turner. He is hitting .247/.300/.387 with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Aside from his rookie season, this is by far the lowest he has ever seen his batting average drop.

"Shortstops are the running backs of the MLB," one fan tweeted.

"Doesn't get talked about enough," another fan tweeted.

Some MLB fans are comparing shortstops to running backs in the NFL. While once considered one of the most important positions on the field, teams are somewhat more afraid to spend big money on running backs these days. They are a dime a dozen, and the risk of frequent injury does not help their case either.

Ed Smith @esmith326 Dansby saw this tweet and started the game today 2/2 with two HRs and 3 RBI twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

Hipporooster @Hipporooster10 Power and elite hitting remain undervalued by front offices, which seems impossible but it's true. Don't go all-in for guys who are merely good hitters for their position twitter.com/Jared_Carrabis…

Erin ⭐️⚾️ @Eriy_bear16 Are people still mad we stuck by Volpe through his struggles instead of buying a SS? twitter.com/jared_carrabis…

This looks good for the teams who did not spend money in free agency to acquire one of the shortstops on the board. New York Yankees fans are glad their front office stuck with Anthony Volpe, even if he has run into some rookie mistakes.

While he is hitting below average, he does not cost the team nearly as much as these other shortstops.

MLB has never been more competitive than it has been

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox

The level of talent that is in MLB right now is scary. Rookies have never looked more ready for the big stage than over the past few seasons, and pitchers are throwing harder than ever.

The low production level from the shortstops listed above shows just how challenging this game is. They are considered to be some of the best at their position and cannot seem to find it this season.

If this continues, front offices may think twice before signing a player for so much money. Fans could see a new era of teams trying to take after Billy Beane and the Oakland Athletics.

