After an underwhelming and disastrous 2022, the Boston Red Sox are beefing up their roster ahead of next season. Boston has acquired the services of Nippon Professional Baseball League superstar Masataka Yoshida.

The 29-year-old, who is fresh off leading the Orix Buffaloes to a Japan Series championship, will bring his talent stateside and hopefully inject his offensive prowess into the Red Sox's lineup.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

"BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN."- @ Jeff Passan

The Boston Red Sox signed Yoshida for a reported five-year $90 million deal with an additional $15.37 million paid to Yoshida's team in the NPB, the Orix Buffaloes, for posting him.

Yoshida, a two-time Pacific League batting champion, posted a career batting average of .327, 133 home runs, 467 RBIs, and .960 OPS in his seven seasons in the Japanese league.

MLB fans, especially Boston Red Sox fanatics, can't wait to see how Masataka Yoshida's signing will fare for the team.

"Red Sox World Series back on"

Lorenzo @wegoticezo Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Pretty pumped for this Red Sox World Series back on twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Pretty pumped for this Red Sox World Series back on twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

"Red Sox really out here spending the bag"

SFRESHH @SFRESHH1 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Red Sox really out here spending the bag twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Red Sox really out here spending the bag twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Ed Clark @ejclark34 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. YOSHI MANIA twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… YOSHI MANIA twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… https://t.co/vq82Xz1THM

Gabby Hurlbut @gabbyhurlbut10 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. OH MY GOD LET’S GO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… OH MY GOD LET’S GO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 @SouichiTerada twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Will 100% lose my mind when I get to see Yoshida vs. Ohtani at Fenway next summer Will 100% lose my mind when I get to see Yoshida vs. Ohtani at Fenway next summer 🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Chaim Bloom woke up today and chose chaos. Sox are hot, kid. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Chaim Bloom woke up today and chose chaos. Sox are hot, kid. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Conor Gillis @conor_gillis Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. LET HIM COOK twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… LET HIM COOK twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… https://t.co/YrpRWIiwbz

Daniel Fox @DanBFox1287 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. HERE WE GO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… HERE WE GO twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Matt McCarthy @MattMcCarthy985 Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. BREAKING: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Ohhh I like this. This dude doesn't strike out. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Ohhh I like this. This dude doesn't strike out. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

With an influx of Japanese slugging talent in recent times, such as Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki, expectations will be high for Yoshida, who has arguably been the most prolific hitter in the NPB in the last half-decade.

Boston Red Sox sign Kenley Jansen

Kenley Jansen with the Atlanta Braves

After an abysmal 2022 season for Boston's pitching crew, executive Chaim Bloom has wasted little time signing relievers to restructure the bullpen. With Joely Rodriguez and Will Smith in the fold, the Red Sox have now signed two-time National League Reliever of the Year Kenley Jansen to a two-year $32 million contract.

MLB @MLB



Kenley Jansen, Red Sox reportedly agree on 2-year deal per Kenley's shipping up to Boston.Kenley Jansen, Red Sox reportedly agree on 2-year deal per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1. Kenley's shipping up to Boston.Kenley Jansen, Red Sox reportedly agree on 2-year deal per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1. https://t.co/GfpAGQImJq

"Kenley's shipping up to Boston. Kenley Jansen, Red Sox reportedly agree on 2-year deal per @MLBNetwork Insider @JoelSherman1." - @ MLB

Jansen, who spent 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the previous year with the Atlanta Braves, will pitch as an American League pitcher for the first time after years of dominance in the NL.

This is a welcome signing for the Red Sox faithful. Last season, their bullpen was the fifth-worst in the league, with a 4.59 ERA and committee and rotational closers being deployed by manager Alex Cora due to the inconsistency of the pen.

Poll : 0 votes