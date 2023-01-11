Carlos Correa's flabbergasting offseason has added its newest chapter via his re-signing with the Minnesota Twins. It has never been more important to note that the deal is pending a physical, much like his contracts with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets were. Given the public's general knowledge of the results of those physicals, the Twins should be comfortable with what they know.

Correa is one of the best players in the MLB. Fears about his health and how it might affect his game in the future are what halted the two previous deals. He is now set to re-sign with the team he played for in 2022, for less money and years than was offered by other teams.

Jeff Passan broke the news of Carlos Correa's latest agreement:

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical.

Fans around the league were shocked by this latest development. Previous reports had indicated that he was likely to get a deal done with the Mets, despite issues that arose. Instead of joining a bonafide World Series contender, he will be playing in 2023 and beyond with the Minnesota Twins.

Warning: NSFW Language

KevinGohD @KevinGohD @JeffPassan What the fuck is going on @JeffPassan What the fuck is going on

There really isn't a precedent for a situation like this. Not just in the MLB, but in professional sports as a whole. In this case, both negotiations were all but signed and publicly confirmed. Mets owner Steve Cohen spoke on the record about how excited he was to sign Carlos Correa. Now, he plays for the Twins.

Van @vanman_1000 @JeffPassan @wojespn Never seen a dude sign 3 contracts over $200 mil each in the same yr! WTF?? Carlos Correa is really him!! @JeffPassan @wojespn Never seen a dude sign 3 contracts over $200 mil each in the same yr! WTF?? Carlos Correa is really him!!

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. One of the most bizarre free agencies in the history of professional sports. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… One of the most bizarre free agencies in the history of professional sports. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

With the way this whole saga has unfolded, many fans would not be surprised if there was one more twist. Correa will undergo another physical with the Twins that will likely reveal the same issue that gave the Giants and Mets pause. This has likely been factored into the contract and is why it is less money and term than others offered previously.

Jonny Tickle @jonnytickle @JeffPassan down $150mn from the mets deal, his ankle must be absolutely fucked @JeffPassan down $150mn from the mets deal, his ankle must be absolutely fucked

Gonzo @TheBambinoBabe @JeffPassan Watch in 2 weeks “The Twins don’t like Correa’s injury history and are trying to renegotiate the deal” @JeffPassan Watch in 2 weeks “The Twins don’t like Correa’s injury history and are trying to renegotiate the deal”

After such a wild ride, we ended up back in the same place we had started; with Carlos Correa playing for the Minnesota Twins.

The Minnesota Twins could look to make a run at the playoffs with Carlos Correa

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The Twins were a solid team in 2022, and with continued improvement could challenge for a playoff spot in 2023. Correa certainly brings the star quality to lead the team there.

Unfortunately, most of the top free agents from this offseason have already been signed, limiting their options. If things break their way, the Minnesota Twins could be a playoff team next year.

