Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw has announced that he will be representing his country in the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Dodgers star expressed in early December how much he wanted to play for Team USA. Now, a few weeks later, that dream has become a reality. Since the WBC is played every four years, this is likely his last opportunity.

Kershaw is entering what could be his final season in the MLB and wants to play for his country before retiring. It is great to see players of his caliber make decisions like that for the good of the game. Not only should it be a fun tournament, it should help the players stay sharp during the offseason.

MLB revealed that Clayton Kershaw would be joining Team USA via Twitter.

Now, Clayton Kershaw is 3 Cy Youngs, an MVP, a World Series title. Now, Clayton Kershaw is #ALLIN for the World Baseball Classic.

The World Baseball Classic is played during the MLB offseason. There is no shortage of talent taking part. Superstars like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, and Trea Turner have already committed as well. This level of star power should bring more attention to international baseball and help grow the game. American fans are thrilled to add such a talented pitcher to their vaunted roster.

Clayton Kershaw will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic!

The World Baseball Classic has become increasingly popular in recent years and is tightly contested every season. The American team will likely be the favorites going in, but the Dominican Republic and Japan are also contenders. This is a rare opportunity for MLB fans to cheer for players from around the league.

Imagine hating on one of the greatest pitchers to play the game. Must be a lot of Giants fans in the replies

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are, understandably, worried about Clayton Kershaw getting injured. While it is impossible to predict, fans still fear it as a possibility. While they will still be cheering him on to play well for their country, they will watch with baited breath.

Clayton Kershaw will be completing one of his career goals this offseason, capping off a brilliant career.

Clayton Kershaw was one of the best pitchers in baseball in an era where pitching was paramount

The story of MLB in the twenty-first century cannot be told without mentioning Clayton Kershaw. His three Cy Young awards and MVP make him one of the best of his generation, if not the best of his generation. Even while pitching at a premium, he stands out as one of the best.

He will now take his abilities to the international stage and show the world what he can accomplish while representing his country.

