The Pittsburgh Pirates made an announcement on Tuesday, stating that their closer David Bednar has been selected to join the National League roster for the MLB All-Star game, replacing Clayton Kershaw who was put on the injured list recently.

This is Bednar's second consecutive appearance at the All-Star game, solidifying his reputation as one of the top relievers in the National League. He has been performing exceptionally well for the Pirates this season, boasting a 2-0 record and an impressive 1.44 ERA.

With 16 saves and 31 appearances, Bednar has been dominant on the mound, striking out 37 batters in 31.1 innings pitched. Throughout his career, he holds an 8-7 record and an impressive 2.68 ERA, with a total of 38 saves.

Prior to the matchup against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Bednar left a cooler brimming with beer in the dugout for Clayton Kershaw. Accompanying the cooler was a humorous note that the Jomboy Media posted on their official Twitter page.

"Mr. Kershaw, Pittsburgh's finest beer! Enjoy!"

MLB fans on Twitter applauded this kind gesture of David Bednar towards Kershaw.

"Class act right there" - one fan said.

"Mr. Kershaw? Dude is the man" - another fan commented.

Why did Clayton Kershaw end up on the Injured List?

Clayton Kershaw, the pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, ended up on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder soreness. Following his impressive performance against the Colorado Rockies, Kershaw expressed concerns about tenderness in his left shoulder. He decided to exit the game early and undergo a medical evaluation the next day.

Fortunately, the examination results showed that Kershaw was dealing with inflammation rather than a more serious issue. He received an injection to alleviate the discomfort.

Despite his shoulder soreness, Kershaw has been having a strong season with a 2.55 ERA and a 10-4 record. He earned his tenth All-Star selection, although he won't be able to participate in the game due to his injury.

