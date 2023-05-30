Since joining the Atlanta Braves three years ago, Marcell Ozuna has consistently showcased his prowess as one of the team's premier hitters.

In the truncated 2020 season, he emerged as a standout performer, leading the National League in both home runs and RBIs, solidifying his status as an offensive force to be reckoned with.

Additionally, Ozuna's exceptional performance earned him the esteemed Silver Slugger recognition, further validating his impact and contributions to the Braves lineup.

However, in 2022, Braves Marcell Ozuna was taken into custody in Norcross, Georgia, on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain a lane. Following his arrest, Ozuna was processed and subsequently released.

Video footage capturing the incident depicts Ozuna expressing remorse, repeatedly apologizing and identifying himself as, "Ozuna from the Braves." During the encounter, he admitted to consuming "three or four" beers when questioned by the police.

While subjected to field sobriety tests, Ozuna declined to undergo a breathalyzer test, a measure used to determine blood alcohol concentration, before his apprehension.

Recently, a fan was seen sporting a jersey that read "Ozuna from the Braves". It took the internet by storm when Talkin' Baseball posted the picture of the same on Twitter.

"No way" - Talkin' Baseball posted.

MLB Twitter had a field day reacting to the customized Marcell Ozuna quote-bearing jersey. Despite this being done for fun, some fans were not happy about the man sporting the words of such a controversial figure on a jersey.

"I hope this dude ain’t driving!!!" - one fan mocked.

"Need this hanging from the rafters in Miami" - another fan commented.

. @FinsRuinedme @TalkinBaseball_ @_xDeath Shocker Braves fans support wifebeaters and people that drive while drunk @TalkinBaseball_ @_xDeath Shocker Braves fans support wifebeaters and people that drive while drunk

Dirtybird Person @atlfalcon89 @TalkinBaseball_ @_xDeath I uh....the meme is funny but no way in hell would I be caught dead in that jersey @TalkinBaseball_ @_xDeath I uh....the meme is funny but no way in hell would I be caught dead in that jersey👀

Marcell Ozuna's tarnished reputation

Marcell Ozuna #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates as he rounds first base after his solo home run as Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Atlanta Braves reacts during the first inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium on October 07, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

In May 2021, Marcell Ozuna faced a significant setback that tarnished his reputation. Police in Sandy Springs, an Atlanta suburb, apprehended Ozuna after witnessing a distressing altercation in which he physically assaulted his wife, even throwing her against a wall.

While the charges against him were ultimately dropped, Ozuna faced consequences for his actions within the realm of Major League Baseball.

The league handed him a 20-game suspension as a disciplinary measure. Although the punishment could have been more severe, it still served as a notable penalty.

As a result of these events, the Dominican player's reputation suffered a substantial blow, leaving a lasting impact on how he is perceived within the baseball community.

