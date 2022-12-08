Create

MLB Twitter reacts to former Chicago Cubs fan favorite Willson Contreras signing a 5-year, $87.5 million contract with St. Louis Cardinals

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Dec 08, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
Willson Contreras in Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs

Former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras has been one of the top catchers in the MLB for years, netting three All-Star selections in five years.

This departure is heartbreaking for Cubs fans for a multitude of reasons. Not only is one of the last remnants of their 2016 World Series team leaving, he is joining their most bitter rival. St. Louis Cardinals fans are thrilled by this addition, hoping it brings them closer to a championship.

Jeff Passan was the first to report news of this signing via Twitter.

Catcher Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a five-year, $87.5 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.

The St. Louis Cardinals won the National League Central this past season and are now gearing up for a deeper playoff run. Winning 93 games in the regular season and then looking for ways to improve in free agency is a great sign. As much as Cardinals fans love this signing, Cubs fans absolutely hate it.

@JeffPassan can’t even lie the cards are stacked for years to come
@JeffPassan Cubs fans in shambles
Willson got paid. Happy for him twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

The Chicago Cubs find themselves in an even worse spot than they were a year ago. After a disappointing 2022, they will now be heading into 2023 without one of their top players. The Cubs have seemingly been losing players from their 2016 World Series team every season, but it never becomes easier. These players are icons in Chicago, but they aren't in Chicago anymore.

Every member of that 2016 team will forever be special to me! 🏆That being said, my love for the #Cubs is greater than any one player…Willson is now the enemy! twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
Don't talk to me, don't call me, don't even look at me...I'm hibernating until I feel I'm ready to see to Willson in a Cardinals uniform. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…
They’re really all gone man😔 twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Bitter rivalries like the one between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs are part of what makes the MLB great. These fans genuinely hate each other's teams. So seeing a fan favorite like Willson Contreras cross the line is a very emotional signing. This despite it being a great deal for both sides and could yield incredible results.

Cubs fans seem a little mad. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
Going to take some serious adjustment to get used to this one twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…
Good move for the Cards. twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

Willson Contreras will be an integral part of the Cardinals going forward, much like he was with the Chicago Cubs.

Willson Contreras brings championship experience from the Chicago Cubs to the St. Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras is still in the prime of his career and has many All-Star seasons ahead of him. After hitting for an average of .243 and 22 home runs in 2022, he proved to be a reliable offensive threat. His defensive prowess and connection with his pitcher has been proven time and time again.

Contreras will now get the opportunity to play on both sides of this storied rivalry, and potentially even win a championship with both teams.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
