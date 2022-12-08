For a few brief moments, the San Francisco Giants believed that they had acquired the services of superstar free agent slugger Aaron Judge. However, Judge remained with the New York Yankees after the team reportedly matched the Giants' nine-year, $360 million offer.

The Bronx's excitement was matched only by the grief felt in the Bay Area. However, MLB Insider Bob Nightengale reported that at the MLB Winter Meetings, Giants manager Gabe Kapler congratulated Yankees skipper Aaron Boone on retaining Judge. Kapler admitted it was hard to not have landed the American League's newest single-season home run king and league MVP.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

manager Gabe Kapler walked over to Class act: #SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Class act:#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one.

#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. - @BNightengale

As erroneously reported by MLB Insider Jon Heyman. Dec. 6, the Giants had agreed with Aaron Judge on a new contract. While that report was promptly retracted by Heyman, it did not mean that the Giants were out of the running for the superstar slugger.

In fact, reports emerged that San Francisco had offered Judge nine years and $360 million -- more than the Yankees to that point. It was not until New York agreed to match the Giants' offer that Judge decided to remain in the Bronx.

Kapler's report congratulating Boone on the Yankees' off-field victory brought mixed emotions from the baseball world -- and Giants fans in particular.

Some fans were pleased or ambivalent that the Giants failed in their pursuit of Judge. Many expressed hope that this meant that money could be spent elsewhere, notably the retention of San Francisco starter Carlos Rodon.

Eshu Meshikha @EshuMeshikha Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

manager Gabe Kapler walked over to Class act: #SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Class act:#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Hes just happy the Giants weren’t as incredibly stupid as the Yankees signing a dude who went 1 for 17 against the Astros in the playoffs. Pitching wins not home run hitters. You can always pitch around them twitter.com/bnightengale/s… Hes just happy the Giants weren’t as incredibly stupid as the Yankees signing a dude who went 1 for 17 against the Astros in the playoffs. Pitching wins not home run hitters. You can always pitch around them twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

Other Giants fans... well, they're going to need some time to deal with their emotions.

Jason @enteiquaza Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

manager Gabe Kapler walked over to Class act: #SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Class act:#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Done rooting for the giants. Period. Never buying another piece of merch, never buying another ticket. twitter.com/bnightengale/s… Done rooting for the giants. Period. Never buying another piece of merch, never buying another ticket. twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

Alex @SadNinersFan_ Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

manager Gabe Kapler walked over to Class act: #SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Class act:#SFGiants manager Gabe Kapler walked over to #Yankees manager Aaron Boone to congratulate him on Judge signing, saying it was a tough one. Fire Kapler and Farhan. Give me two dawgs that want to win twitter.com/bnightengale/s… Fire Kapler and Farhan. Give me two dawgs that want to win twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

One thing is for sure. Heyman should probably stay out of San Fransisco for a long time.

Padres fans remain silent on Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game Dec. 5 as the Giants, Padres, and Yankees courted him

Aaron Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million from the Yankees prior to the 2022 season, reportedly turned down even more money than the record-breaking pact he has now agreed to sign with New York.

At an average annual value of $40 million per season, Aaron Judge will be under contract with New York until age 39. However, according to multiple reports, the San Diego Padres were willing to go to 10 years at an even $400 million. No word on whether Padres manager Bob Melvin also congratulated Boone.

Poll : 0 votes