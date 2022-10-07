MLB Twitter reacts to hilarious stat comparing Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo: "Leave Gallo alone already" , "That’s 20 more hits than I thought he had"

Former teammates Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo have had a tale of two seasons this year. One is the American League MVP cantidate, the other, barely able to remain in Major League Baseball. However, both were expected to be great offensive contributors for the New York Yankees this season. It has gotten to the point now that Judge has more home runs that Gallo has hits this season.

MLB Errors @mlberrors Aaron Judge has six more home runs this season than Joey Gallo has hits Aaron Judge has six more home runs this season than Joey Gallo has hits

good guy T @taylor_hickman @mlberrors one guy is an mvp and the other guy is barely hanging on by a thread @mlberrors one guy is an mvp and the other guy is barely hanging on by a thread

Yes, you did hear that previous sentence correctly. Joey Gallo might just be the most disappointing player in the MLB this year. After being run out of town by the Yankees, Gallo hoped for a fresh start with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he has not experienced much success there either.

Through 126 games played this season, Gallo has an abysmal .162 batting average. For someone who is primarily known for their power at the plate, he has just a .357 slugging percentage. Through 350 at bats, Gallo has just 56 hits, six fewer than Aaron Judge's 62 home runs.

DepressedOhtaniFanboi @beermathuang @mlberrors omfg you’re right lol holy crap wtf @mlberrors omfg you’re right lol holy crap wtf

This stat is insane for both Judge and Gallo. It is almost unheard of for a player to get just 56 hits in 126 games. This is especially so considering Gallo was an All-Star last season. Although he is not known for average, this is just depressing.

It has even gotten to a point where some MLB fans feel bad for him. Shortly after leaving New York, Gallo opened up about his mentally draining experience in the pinstripes. Perhaps there are some fans who symphize with the guy.

Nevertheless, do not let this distract from the absolutely historic season that Aaron Judge is having. The new American League home run champion has had one of the best offensive seasons in recent history.

A look into Aaron Judge's historic 2022 MLB season

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two

It is almost certain that Aaron Judge is going to win the 2022 American League MVP, and he has an amazing case as to why. First, Judge broke a record that stood for over 60 seasons. He is also the first player since the steroid era to have 60 plus home runs in a single-season.

jesse @ALICIOUSNESS220 @mlberrors Also, nobody else in the league has more home runs than Gallo has hits. Just sayin @mlberrors Also, nobody else in the league has more home runs than Gallo has hits. Just sayin

However, his season is historical even outside the home runs. Judge has led the American League in nine different major offensive categories this season, which is unheard of. He has put up a slash line of .311/.425/.686, totaling a whopping 1.111 OPS.

Now, the next step for Aaron Judge is the postseason, where he hopes to reach the first World Series of his career. The Yankees are set to play the winner of the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

