Aroldis Chapman has struck a deal with the Kansas City Royals for the 2023 season. The two agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract with incentives. Kansas City is hoping the change of scenery is enough for Chapman to bounce back.

He's spent the last six seasons with the New York Yankees. This last season with the Yankees was one to forget. He underperformed, missed some time due to a tattoo infection and missed a mandatory workout that left him off the postseason roster.

Chapman threw in 43 games, compiling a 4.46 ERA and just nine saves. He lost his closer role to Clay Holmes a couple of months into the season.

It was also a year when he saw his average fastball velocity drop well below what he was used to. He once threw the hardest pitch ever recorded in MLB history at 105.1 mph, and his average velocity was 97.5 mph last season.

Fans mentioned how random this signing was. Not many pegged the Royals as being a team interested in Chapman.

New York Yankees fans are happy to see Aroldis Chapman signing with another team. He was a constant headache for them all of last season.

Can Aroldis Chapman Bounce back with the Kansas City Royals?

Chapman is going to experience something that he hasn't for a while: pitching with zero pressure. It's no secret how hard it is to play for the Yankees. They're always a contender, their fanbase wants to win and the media is extremely tough on them.

The Kansas City Royals are a far different team than the Yankees. They are not expected to contend for a World Series title. They just want to win some games and compete in the American League Central.

This could be exactly what Aroldis Chapman needs to return to form. Maybe the pressure in New York was too much for him, and he needed to get away.

While it's unlikely he'll return to throwing 100-plus mph on average, he could regain his control. This would be enough to make him a dominant left-handed reliever again.

With the season he just had, it'll be interesting to see how Chapman does in a new uniform next season.

