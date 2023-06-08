The Oakland A's ownership's plan to move the franchise to Las Vegas hit another road bump on Wednesday, this time because of a legislator from Oakland. Oakland representative Barbara Lee wrote a letter to the MLB Commissioner and the Oakland Athletics accusing the MLB team of dealing in bad faith with the city. Baseball fans have voiced their support for Lee and their hatred towards the Athletics owner John Fisher.

Lee is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives who represents California's 12th congressional district, i.e Oakland. Lee recently publicly revealed that she has sent a letter to the MLB and the Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher, stating that she believes that the MLB team has not dealt in good faith with the city of Oakland.

Here's what Lee said:

"The A’s and MLB have in fact not been acting in good faith. As a federal legislator, I believe such actions are inconsistent with federal policy goals related to the MLB’s exemption from antitrust scrutiny."

This comes after the bad news that the Nevada legislature adjourned its four-month session without taking a vote on the proposed funding package for the new Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.

After the Oakland A's announced their plans to move the franchise for the first time at the beginning of the MLB season, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao came forward and spoke against the A's. He said that they had been negotiating with the City of Oakland while carrying out the Vegas deal at the same time.

MLB fans have already chosen to be against John Fisher and his proposed move to Las Vegas and celebrated his latest setback on social media.

"Please make this happen… fisher belongs in jail for what he’s done." - wrote one fan on Twitter.

"That's what I've been saying. Guy is completely complicit. Asking them to leverage one city over the next." - wrote another fan

The Oakland A's continue to struggle in the MLB as their move to Las Vegas hits a roadblock

The Oakland A's surprised almost everyone in the MLB with their latest win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While they did finally manage to win a series in what feels like forever, they are still nowhere close to saving their season and it looks like it is already too late for that. They are currently 14-50, and are at the last position in the AL West.

