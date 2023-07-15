All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels as we start the second half of the season. Many around the league are wondering what the Angels will do with Ohtani at the trade deadline.

Los Angeles has put to rest some of those thoughts as they start listening to trades involving Ohtani. They will have until August 1 to decide whether Ohtani will be in an Angels uniform for the rest of the season.

A trade is considered unlikely, given what a team would have to give up to acquire Ohtani. At the very least, teams would have to trade a few top-100 prospects along with some Major League players.

This is a tough situation for everybody involved. The Angels do not want to lose Ohtani, but the chances they can re-sign him when the season is done are slim.

Other teams understand this, making them unlikely to gut their farm system to acquire a guy they can sign in the offseason.

"The Angels would be fools not to trade him and teams would be fools to offload the capital it would take to get him for a few months. Unless there are some serious guarentees that he re-signs with the team that trades for him" one fan tweeted.

"The most expensive rental in the history of professional sports. This is gonna be fascinating" another fan tweeted.

Some fans think the LA Angels would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not trade Shohei Ohtani. They cannot just let him walk in free agency and leave the team to put the pieces back together.

Jim Brown @ohiojb126 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi The risk is to high to trade for him for what a team would have to give up to get him and the likelihood of him walking at the end of the season.

He’ll end up on a completely different team after that in the off season. @jonmorosi If he gets traded this season, he’s only a rental.He’ll end up on a completely different team after that in the off season.

Erik Joseph @ErikGeorgeE @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi They have to trade him. It'd be a mistake not to considering they are 6 games out of a playoff spot and falling.

nick jones @nickjones212 @TalkinBaseball_ @jonmorosi Im so nervous. I just dont want him to end up with a team that makes it hard to root for him

Some other fans believe teams should be careful about acquiring Ohtani at the deadline. Teams cannot gut their farm systems if they are unsure he will be with them long-term.

The Los Angeles Angels have little time to decide whether to trade Shohei Ohtani or not

Mike Trout's recent injury has not helped the team decide to keep Shohei Ohtani. Before Trout's injury, they were in contention in the American League West. Now, they have sub-.500 record and will be without Trout for weeks.

This has prompted the team to listen to trade talks. Shohei Ohtani has stated his desire to win, and without Trout, this team will likely struggle. The Los Angeles Angels are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

