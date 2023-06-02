Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was thrown out in the sixth inning for vehemently arguing with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater during Thursday night's game against the Houston Astros.
Nevin's outburst came immediately after Taylor Ward was called out on strikes with the bases loaded.
With the score standing at 4-2 in favor of the Houston Astros, Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels faced a crucial moment in the game. Unfortunately, he was called out on a low strike, resulting in the second out of the inning.
In response, Angels manager Phil Nevin stormed out of the dugout, engaging in a heated confrontation with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. The intense exchange saw Nevin getting up close and personal, passionately expressing his disagreement while removing his cap and continuing to vent his frustrations.
Talkin' Baseball posted a snippet of the incident on their Twitter page.
"Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded" - Talkin' Baseball posted.
MLB fans were not happy with how Phil Nevin reacted. According to some of them, this could be handled better without ruining the flow of the game. Others are of the opinion that the umpire is actually at fault here, as without his faulty judgment, there would be no need for any argument or Phil Nevin's subsequent expulsion.
"Awful, game changing call" - one fan said.
"ruined the whole game" - another fan commented.
Los Angeles Angels turn to Shohei Ohtani to combat loss to Astros
Taking the mound for the Angels on Friday will be right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who currently holds a record of 5-1 with an impressive 2.91 ERA.
Ohtani has been a dominant force in the league, leading in opponent batting average with a remarkable .155 and ranking second in WHIP with 0.95. Additionally, he sits in third place in the league for strikeouts, with a total of 90.
Following a challenging 5-2 defeat against the Houston Astros on Thursday, the only remaining hope for Los Angeles Angels is the two-way phenom's exceptional prowess to help them take the lead.