Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin was thrown out in the sixth inning for vehemently arguing with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater during Thursday night's game against the Houston Astros.

Nevin's outburst came immediately after Taylor Ward was called out on strikes with the bases loaded.

With the score standing at 4-2 in favor of the Houston Astros, Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels faced a crucial moment in the game. Unfortunately, he was called out on a low strike, resulting in the second out of the inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response, Angels manager Phil Nevin stormed out of the dugout, engaging in a heated confrontation with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater. The intense exchange saw Nevin getting up close and personal, passionately expressing his disagreement while removing his cap and continuing to vent his frustrations.

Talkin' Baseball posted a snippet of the incident on their Twitter page.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded https://t.co/kRJPkAMLCl

"Angels manager Phil Nevin has been tossed after a ball was called a strike on a full count with the bases loaded" - Talkin' Baseball posted.

MLB fans were not happy with how Phil Nevin reacted. According to some of them, this could be handled better without ruining the flow of the game. Others are of the opinion that the umpire is actually at fault here, as without his faulty judgment, there would be no need for any argument or Phil Nevin's subsequent expulsion.

"Awful, game changing call" - one fan said.

"ruined the whole game" - another fan commented.

BTBJesse @BtbJesse @TalkinBaseball_ Seriously the pitch isn't even close it missed by 2 inches not only that the catcher went down to get it so low he couldn't even frame it pretty awful. @TalkinBaseball_ Seriously the pitch isn't even close it missed by 2 inches not only that the catcher went down to get it so low he couldn't even frame it pretty awful.

Vl @Vl101010 @TalkinBaseball_ MLB will definitely feel forced to replace umpires with machines. @TalkinBaseball_ MLB will definitely feel forced to replace umpires with machines.

hvt @redsoxandstuff @TalkinBaseball_ Still just can’t believe a team that employs Ohtani and Trout has this guy as the manager @TalkinBaseball_ Still just can’t believe a team that employs Ohtani and Trout has this guy as the manager

Mike @JetTech33 @TalkinBaseball_ Why are umpires allowed to make contact but if a player or manager does it’s an immediate suspension? @TalkinBaseball_ Why are umpires allowed to make contact but if a player or manager does it’s an immediate suspension?

Lexi @lex_87_ @TalkinBaseball_ just switch to robo umps… too often the umps are blowing calls that can honestly change a game. @TalkinBaseball_ just switch to robo umps… too often the umps are blowing calls that can honestly change a game.

Brandon Farraye @BFarraye @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia At what point are we at least going to get challenges? Umpires have WAYYYY too much influence on the outcome of the game. If we can’t get Robo umps, they need to put in a challenge system. Baseball is getting unwatchable when this continues to happen. @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia At what point are we at least going to get challenges? Umpires have WAYYYY too much influence on the outcome of the game. If we can’t get Robo umps, they need to put in a challenge system. Baseball is getting unwatchable when this continues to happen.

Los Angeles Angels turn to Shohei Ohtani to combat loss to Astros

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts to hitting a foul ball of his foot during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Taking the mound for the Angels on Friday will be right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who currently holds a record of 5-1 with an impressive 2.91 ERA.

Ohtani has been a dominant force in the league, leading in opponent batting average with a remarkable .155 and ranking second in WHIP with 0.95. Additionally, he sits in third place in the league for strikeouts, with a total of 90.

Following a challenging 5-2 defeat against the Houston Astros on Thursday, the only remaining hope for Los Angeles Angels is the two-way phenom's exceptional prowess to help them take the lead.

Poll : 0 votes