Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox took on the Los Angeles Dodgers late Thursday night. Chicago got off to an early 4-0 lead by the fourth inning, but the Dodgers got the last laugh.

Los Angeles clawed back to tie the game in the sixth inning. The game would head to extras, where Freddie Freeman would be the hero. He blasted a ball deep to left-center field with the bases loaded. The ball was so deep, that Robert didn't even move.

The White Sox had their outfielders playing shallow, trying to give them a chance to have a play at the plate. While he's a great outfielder, Robert was playing too shallow to make a play on that ball. If he did catch it, there's little chance he could even make it a close play at the plate.

While Robert had little-to-no chance at making a play here, the lack of effort isn't a good look. It sent some fans into a frenzy who value athletes giving it their all, no matter what.

"Not even an effort. Unreal" - one fan tweeted.

"I mean what was he going to do? He's not gunning the guy out" - another fan tweeted.

MLB Twitter is split on the subject. Some think the lack of effort from Luis Robert can't happen. Other fans understand there was no play to be made. Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor was scoring no matter what.

Jose @gardenfllama21 @MLBONFOX @Dodgers Pathetic for the outfield , bro needs to get benched or sent down to learn his lesson

Ty Tobiczyk @TyTobiczyk_5 @MLBONFOX @Dodgers I mean even if he catches the ball the runner tags and scores. Everyone mad over what?

Douglas A Sanchez @DougieDoug90 @MLBONFOX @Dodgers Even freeman didn't know what to make of that. Like sure the runner from third would've most likely scored anyway but at least try it just makes it look like he's a lazy player.

Hooty @Thekidhooty @MLBONFOX @Dodgers people saying he should've tried for it clearly don't know ball. they had the outfield playing as shallow as possible so if there was a pop fly they'd have a chance at home. that ball was hit almost to the wall. no outfielder in the history of the game couldve made that play

Sergio David Cazares @sdcazares1980 @MLBONFOX



Sergio David Cazares @sdcazares1980 @MLBONFOX @Dodgers There's always a chance that Taylor or any other runner would've slipped. You can't make any assumptions otherwise.Just lazy fielding by Robert Jr.

If Robert had made that play and gunned Taylor out at home, it would have been the greatest outfield assists in the history of the game. For a player that has had a list of injuries in the past, taking this one off was likely the correct call.

Luis Robert had a big series against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers

Luis Robert got hot against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the last two games, he hit two home runs and scored three runs himself. He was a big reason why the Chicago White Sox were able to take the second game of the series.

He's been a big part of any success Chicago has seen this season. With players like Tim Anderson in a bit of a slump offensively, Robert has been one player to get it done offensively.

Robert is slashing .264/.320/.539 with a career-high 17 home runs. Chicago desperately needs him to stay healthy throughout the year if they want to turn it around.

