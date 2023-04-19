San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is getting irritated over criticism the team is hearing regarding the Friars' slow start to the season.

Predicted by many to take MLB by storm after advancing to the National League Championship Series in October, the Padres are wallowing in the middle of the NL West with an 8-11 record. The team entered Wednesday having lost seven of its last 10 games and three games behind the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks in the division standings.

Manny Machado, who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season, is slashing just .239/.276/.324 this season. He spoke to MLB.com regarding the struggles of both he and his Padres' teammates:

"Things will change. Things aren't coming out our way right now, but we're in a good spot. Just keep doing what we're doing. It's 18 games into a 162-game season. It's still a lot of baseball left."

Joshua @JoshuaN31556319 @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell Why does Machado talk? He and his team has won NOTHING!! Do you hear the Dodgers talk…no. They win games @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell Why does Machado talk? He and his team has won NOTHING!! Do you hear the Dodgers talk…no. They win games

Manny Machado then took a darker tone when speaking of the frustrations of the perceived lack of support the Padres are receiving during their April struggles. He told MLB.com:

"Honestly, for me, it's just: Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when we start (expletive) raking and we're doing what we're supposed to be doing."

It's generally not a good idea to lash out at the fans, whether justified or not. They are the ones who provide the financial resources that are going towards Machado getting paid $350 million over the next 11 years to play a game.

Unfortunately for the Padres, the league-wide perception is that a vast number of the team's support is "bandwagon jumpers". Many fans from other markets – read "Los Angeles Dodgers" – had a hearty laugh at Machado's assertion that people stay off the bandwagon. In their minds, that leaves Petco Park empty.

Erik Rizo @ejrizo @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell If you haven’t noticed the Padres fan base is about 95% bandwagon anyway. You mean jump back on it? @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell If you haven’t noticed the Padres fan base is about 95% bandwagon anyway. You mean jump back on it? 😂

The Padres didn't have a spectacular regular season in 2022, going 89-73 and finishing 22 games behind the division-winning Dodgers. However, the team caught fire in the postseason, defeating the New York Mets and Los Angeles in the playoffs to advance to the NLCS. Are they on a similar path this year?

Austin Draude @radiodraude @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell "Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when it looks like we might peak at 86 wins and maybe squeak into the playoffs like the Padres usually do." @TalkinBaseball_ @AJCassavell "Don't jump on the bandwagon later on when it looks like we might peak at 86 wins and maybe squeak into the playoffs like the Padres usually do."

Manny Machado hitting 40 points below career average

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres grounds out to first.

Manny Machado entered Wednesday well off his usual pace. A .281 career hitter, he has largely floundered through 19 games in 2023. After hitting 32 home runs with 102 RBIs last season, he has just one homer and seven RBIs in 2023.

