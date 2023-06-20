MLB players believe that Nashville would be the best destination for the next expansion team. The Athletic polled over 100 players, and 69% of the vote went to Nashville.

Other cities that received some votes were: Montreal (10%), Charlotte (5%), Austin (5%), Portland (4%), Vancouver (2%) and Salt Lake City (2%). This will be music to the ears of Music City Baseball, a group leading the charge to get an expansion team in Nashville.

The group has already settled on a name if it is given an expansion team. In an ode to the Negro League team that played from 1940-1950, it'll bring back the name the Stars.

Not much was documented on the Stars back then, so an opportunity to pay respect to them was a no-brainer. The Music City Group would like to keep the team's history alive.

One fan tweeted - "What a landslide?!? If the players want it then you know what that means"

"I'm all for it. Nashville is my preferred destination for expansion" - another fan tweeted.

MLB fans would love to see an expansion team come to Nashville. They already have a minor league team, the Sounds, that does well. There's no question baseball would be welcomed there.

cooper sullivan @coop_is_cool @TheAthletic If they got the rights to the Nashville Sounds, I think 615 could get behind the expansion pretty quickly @TheAthletic If they got the rights to the Nashville Sounds, I think 615 could get behind the expansion pretty quickly

Matt @matt08buzz @TheAthletic Nashville absolutely but the other team has to be west of the Mississippi. Salt Lake would be perfect @TheAthletic Nashville absolutely but the other team has to be west of the Mississippi. Salt Lake would be perfect

Fans couldn't think of a better destination for an expansion team. The weather, growing city and history make for an easy pick.

An MLB expansion in Nashville may take a while

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated that there won't be an expansion team until Oakland and Tampa Bay's situations get resolved. Both teams are facing location problems, with Oakland looking to depart the city and move to Las Vegas.

For Oakland, its situation is coming to a close. It seems evident that the Oakland Athletics will be moving to Las Vegas. Nevada legislation passed the bill to fund the stadium, which was one of the big hold-ups.

For the Tampa Bay Rays, they are looking for a new stadium. Tropicana Field has long been regarded as one of the worst stadiums in the league. Built in 1990, it's one of the oldest stadiums in the league. It desperately needs to be revamped. Not only is the stadium dull and dim but there's also a white ceiling which often makes for outfield errors.

Fans shouldn't get their expansion hopes up until these two issues are completely resolved.

