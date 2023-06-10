The New York Mets would like to restart the month of June. They've gotten off to a terrible start, going 1-8 and being swept in two series already. They're coming off a Friday night loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where they were caught throwing the ball around the infield.

Scoring runs hasn't been so much the problem. The problem is that the Mets can't stop other teams from scoring runs. Since May 27th, they are 0-4 in games where they have scored seven or more runs.

The 14-7 loss to Pittsburgh marks New York's seventh straight. Starting pitcher Tylor Megil gave up a career-high nine runs, and his defense didn't give him any help.

The team has an ERA of 4.80, ranking them 26th in the league. They have also given up 310 runs on the season so far, the seventh-most of any team in the league.

"Their pitching is absolutely terrible" - one fan tweeted.

"They are streaking! Give them credit. 8 in a row incoming" - another fan tweeted.

Scotty @ScottyBseball @BNightengale Good thing they spent 90mil on Verlander and scherzer this yr. Def couldn't see the signs of aging with them. @BNightengale Good thing they spent 90mil on Verlander and scherzer this yr. Def couldn't see the signs of aging with them.

MLB fans know the New York Mets aren't a great team right now. Until they turn it around on the mound, they will continue to struggle.

Me @3KidsareaBlessi @BNightengale Say it with me. “Regression to the mean”. Study statistics @BNightengale Say it with me. “Regression to the mean”. Study statistics

They since are 0-4 when scoring at least 7 runs, losing 10-7 and 11-10 to the The #Mets were 54-3 since 2022 when scoring 7 or more runs up until May 27.They since are 0-4 when scoring at least 7 runs, losing 10-7 and 11-10 to the #Rockies , 13-10 to Atlanta and 14-7 to the #Pirates The #Mets were 54-3 since 2022 when scoring 7 or more runs up until May 27.They since are 0-4 when scoring at least 7 runs, losing 10-7 and 11-10 to the #Rockies, 13-10 to Atlanta and 14-7 to the #Pirates. The Mets problem is an overused bullpen due to starters not giving length and the trickle down of losing Diaz. I'll be surprised if Chapman isn't in Flushing soon. twitter.com/BNightengale/s… The Mets problem is an overused bullpen due to starters not giving length and the trickle down of losing Diaz. I'll be surprised if Chapman isn't in Flushing soon. twitter.com/BNightengale/s…

Since their Friday night loss, the Mets have decided to shake things up with their bullpen. They designated Tommy Hunter for assignment and sent Zack Muckenhirn to Triple-A. They called up John Curtiss and Josh Walker, hoping things will change.

The New York Mets can't keep underperforming

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Mets

The New York Mets generated a ton of hype in the offseason by signing guys like Kodai Senga and Justin Verlander. The team's pitching staff was considered its strong suit, but it's been the opposite.

Verlander doesn't look like the same pitcher who won an American League Cy Young Award last season. He has a 2-3 record with a 4.85 ERA on 39 innings pitched.

Another pitcher struggling out of the gate is Carlos Carrasco. He has a 2-2 record with a -0.3 WAR and a 5.94 ERA.

On top of a struggling pitching staff, the Mets will be without one of their best players for a while. Slugger Pete Alonso landed on the IL with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. He's likely to miss three to four weeks.

Things are not looking good for the Mets. Some players need to step up to bring a change for the team.

