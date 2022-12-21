The New York Mets have been linked to All-Star pitcher Liam Hendriks and may make a trade for him this offseason. Hendriks has been one of the top closers in baseball and has had a dominant two years with the Chicago White Sox. In the past few seasons, he has increased his value and makes for a very tempting trade target.
The price the Mets, or any team acquring Hendriks, would likely be very high. The Mets have shown that they have no concerns about the amount of money being spent, but may be more hesitant to trade assets. They are going all-in to try to win a World Series championship in 2023, and this acquisition could help get them there.
Jon Heyman reported on the Mets' interest in making the trade via Twitter.
This would give the Mets an embarrassment of riches in their pitching staff. In addition to star starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, they have the best closer in the game, Edwin Diaz. Having two of the best closers in baseball in the same bullpen could be a lethal combination.
This could be a great deal for both the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox. The White Sox will likely get great prospects and draft picks, while the Mets will add a star closer. Teams around the MLB would love to have an All-Star closing pitcher. This potential trade would give the New York Mets two.
Fans around the league are hoping that their teams will be the ones to pull off this trade. While the price might be high, it could be the last piece a team is looking to make their championship run. With so many potent offenses around the league, having the ability to shut them down is of paramount importance.
The New York Mets are clearly still looking to upgrade their roster, which could result in them trading for Liam Hendriks.
Would adding Liam Hendriks give the New York Mets the best bullpen in baseball?
Pitching has never been more important in the MLB than it is right now. Liam Hendriks is a proven commodity who has a wealth of experience to go along with his talent. With him, the Mets would have the best closing duo in the league.
Adding Hendriks would be a tremendous move for the Mets and could be a transaction that brings them to a championship level.