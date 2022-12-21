The New York Mets have been linked to All-Star pitcher Liam Hendriks and may make a trade for him this offseason. Hendriks has been one of the top closers in baseball and has had a dominant two years with the Chicago White Sox. In the past few seasons, he has increased his value and makes for a very tempting trade target.

The price the Mets, or any team acquring Hendriks, would likely be very high. The Mets have shown that they have no concerns about the amount of money being spent, but may be more hesitant to trade assets. They are going all-in to try to win a World Series championship in 2023, and this acquisition could help get them there.

Jon Heyman reported on the Mets' interest in making the trade via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman The Mets are among teams showing interest in White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks, Would be quite a pen tandem with Diaz. But many like him, including White Sox. @mikemayer22 on it The Mets are among teams showing interest in White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks, Would be quite a pen tandem with Diaz. But many like him, including White Sox. @mikemayer22 on it

This would give the Mets an embarrassment of riches in their pitching staff. In addition to star starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, they have the best closer in the game, Edwin Diaz. Having two of the best closers in baseball in the same bullpen could be a lethal combination.

Uncle Steve is unreal I will never not be jealous of #Mets fans now twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

Chris DeMarinis @demariniss @JonHeyman



Diaz

Hendricks

Robertson

Raley

Smith

Megill

Curtis/Brigham/Ridings

If this happens, the Mets will have the best pen in baseball

This could be a great deal for both the New York Mets and Chicago White Sox. The White Sox will likely get great prospects and draft picks, while the Mets will add a star closer. Teams around the MLB would love to have an All-Star closing pitcher. This potential trade would give the New York Mets two.

- @MonteJr5 @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Mets are spending 400million to won the east lol. Big bad braves just know how to win @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Mets are spending 400million to won the east lol. Big bad braves just know how to win

🍪 @AndrewPrykucki @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 so is baseball just going to let this get out of control with only a handful of teams actively trying to win and spend money on a yearly basis? Dodgers, Padres, Mets, Yankees, Astros, Phillies are in a class of their own. @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 so is baseball just going to let this get out of control with only a handful of teams actively trying to win and spend money on a yearly basis? Dodgers, Padres, Mets, Yankees, Astros, Phillies are in a class of their own.

Keat_on @keatN34 @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Would be a good way for Whitesox to get some prospects. They’re lacking in that department big time lol @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Would be a good way for Whitesox to get some prospects. They’re lacking in that department big time lol

Fans around the league are hoping that their teams will be the ones to pull off this trade. While the price might be high, it could be the last piece a team is looking to make their championship run. With so many potent offenses around the league, having the ability to shut them down is of paramount importance.

Mike Pezeur @MikePezeur @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Yanks should be all over this. not sold on Clay Holmes as a lock down closer @JonHeyman @mikemayer22 Yanks should be all over this. not sold on Clay Holmes as a lock down closer

Kevin @AstrosForLife17 @JonHeyman He wants to be on the Astros so bad @JonHeyman He wants to be on the Astros so bad

The New York Mets are clearly still looking to upgrade their roster, which could result in them trading for Liam Hendriks.

Would adding Liam Hendriks give the New York Mets the best bullpen in baseball?

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets.

Pitching has never been more important in the MLB than it is right now. Liam Hendriks is a proven commodity who has a wealth of experience to go along with his talent. With him, the Mets would have the best closing duo in the league.

Adding Hendriks would be a tremendous move for the Mets and could be a transaction that brings them to a championship level.

