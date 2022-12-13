Fans of the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres started off the week with a bang on reports that the "Bronx Bombers" are interested in trading for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rick DiPietro, who co-hosts a morning radio program on ESPN radio 98.7 FM in New York, claimed Yankees general manager Brian Cashman "has to be feeling pressure" to make a big move given the dealings being made by the crosstown New York Mets this offseason.

According to DiPietro, that "big move" would be trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. The 23-year-old shortstop is currently in the midst of serving an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing substances. He is also possibly a player without a position after the Padres signed Xander Bogaerts last week.

Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1 We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr.

We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. - @JulianGuilarte1

While Tatis Jr. is projected to be moved to the outfield when he returns from his suspension next season, DiPietro said he "heard over the weekend" that the New York Yankees are looking at the potential to move the tarnished superstar to the Bronx instead.

Needless to say, DiPietro's claim set MLB Twitter ablaze with commentary.

Of course, news of this kind without naming a credible source has led to quite a bit of doubt in the Twitterverse. Many fans from both the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres camps found the claim to be laughable.

It was a rough 2022 for Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is set to make $7 million next season as part of a 14-year, $340 million contract extension he signed with the Padres prior to last season. He finished third in the National League MVP voting in 2021 after hitting .282 with a league-leading 42 home runs.

However, Tatis Jr. missed the entirety of the 2022 season. He fractured his wrist during an offseason motorcycle accident, and then on the cusp of returning, the league suspended him on August 12th, after announcing that he had tested positive for Clostebol, a synthetic form of testosterone.

His troublesome 2022 may have diminished the star somewhat, but not to the point that the Padres would ship him to the New York Yankees, according to MLB analyst Dan Federico.

Dan Federico @DanJFederico I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely nothing” on the Fernando Tatis Jr./Yankees front.



Not discrediting anyone, different people hear different things. But I trust what I’m hearing I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely nothing” on the Fernando Tatis Jr./Yankees front.Not discrediting anyone, different people hear different things. But I trust what I’m hearing

Would Tatis Jr. be the right move for the New York Yankees?

Many comments on MLB Twitter wondered whether Fernando Tatis Jr. would be the right "big move" for the Yankees. New York has star prospect Oswald Peraza in their minor league system, and he would likely be one of the players San Diego would want in any Tatis Jr. trade. Many mentioned the fact that another star shortstop -- Carlos Correa -- is still available in free agency and would make more sense than making a blockbuster trade.

DJ LeMazing @T12Mikey Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1 We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. Why trade for Tatis when you can just sign Correa? Especially when you made it a point to improve your defense last year. We’ve seen it before how defense wins championships. twitter.com/julianguilarte… Why trade for Tatis when you can just sign Correa? Especially when you made it a point to improve your defense last year. We’ve seen it before how defense wins championships. twitter.com/julianguilarte…

Would Fernando Tatis Jr. get a haircut?

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres wears a 21 on his sleeve in honor of Roberto Clemente

Any possible trade of Fernando Tatis Jr. to the New York Yankees would undoubtedly mean that the young star would have to get rid of his beard and trademark dreadlocks. The Yankees have a long-standing policy of their players being "well-groomed" and clean shaven.

Arson Judge @GangSignJohn Julian Guilarte @JulianGuilarte1 We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. We finally have some clarity on the potential big Yankees move from @HDumpty39 it’s Tatis Jr. My first reaction was “oh no those cops in the front office would make him cut his hair” twitter.com/JulianGuilarte… My first reaction was “oh no those cops in the front office would make him cut his hair” twitter.com/JulianGuilarte…

They call the MLB offseason the "Hot Stove," and there are fiery rumors like Fernando Tatis Jr. moving to the Yankees that keep the stove well heated. What do you think?

Poll : 0 votes