Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager left the game early on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The slugger injured his thumb on a headfirst slide into second base in the eighth inning.

X-rays came back negative, but the team announced on Saturday that Seager would be headed to the 10-day IL. Texas have called up Sam Huff to take Seager's place on the active roster.

It is a tough break for the Rangers, who are having a fantastic season. They are first in the American League West with a 58-40 record. They hold a three-game lead over the Houston Astros in the division.

Seager has been a big part of the team's success this season. He is hitting .350/.413/.631 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 66 games. Some other players must step up in his absence.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Seager heading to the injured list:

"He'll be extremely lucky if it's short. Did you see the play? The announcers (and I) thought he had seperated his shoulder. He walked off the field immobilizing it with his other arm," one fan tweeted.

"Hate to say it but there's no such thing as a short stint on the IL with seager. Tough break for texas," another fan wrote.

Some fans do not think Seager will return to the lineup in 10 days. The incident was scary and looked much worse than just a thumb sprain.

Some other fans do not seem too worried about the Texas Rangers. The team is deep, with many players who can step up and produce.

Corey Seager has been on a tear this season

Corey Seager is on pace for the best season over his nine-year career. He has been incredible this year, being the American League's starting shortstop this year at the All-Star Game.

This will be Seager's second stint on the IL this season. He previously spent about a month on the IL with a hamstring strain. He and the team are hoping his thumb injury heals quickly.

Losing Seager for an extended amount of time will be tough with the series they have coming up. Texas finish their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend and then play the Houston Astros. After that, they close out the month with a series against the San Diego Padres.

The next few weeks will be important for the Rangers with Seager on the sidelines.

