As part of their inevitable move to Las Vegas, the Oakland Athletics have reportedly teamed up with Elon Musk for their new stadium. They are planning to utilize The Boring Company's tunneling system to bring fans directly to the game.
This is a great idea in theory, but many fans have doubts about the execution of the concept. The Boring Company has a tunnel system active in Las Vegas, but they are not capable of servicing enough people to fill a stadium. They can currently transport about 4,400 people per hour.
The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas has created a lot of issues with the fanbase already. Partnering with Elon Musk has added to the strife.
Sports and Business reporter Joe Pompliano shared some news about the upcoming stadium venture on Twitter:
The Oakland Athletics' partnership with Elon Musk seems designed to infuriate the internet. Both have strong fanbases and wells of support, but are also heavily criticized.
Considering their move to Las Vegas is already being heavily scrutinized, this is adding more fuel to the fire. Many citizens of Las Vegas are against the tunnel system, so its expansion is not appealing.
Las Vegas has proven it can be an excellent host city for professional sports. The Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL both have passionate fanbases. The fact that the MLB team has not been competitive in recent years makes this an entirely different situation. However, it's assumed that they will try a bit harder to field a competitive in their new city.
Many fans would point to there being more feasible and significantly less expensive options. Anything above ground would be preferred. If anything, the tunnel system seems more like a publicity stunt than a viable option for the Oakland Athletics.
MLB fans have become increasingly agitated with the Athletics franchise. A partnership with Elon Musk has sent many over the edge.
The Oakland Athletics plan to work with Elon Musk for new stadium shows how far along plans are
The move to Las Vegas has become a near certainty in recent days. The organization is already brainstorming ways to get fans to come to their new stadium. This means they have a rough idea of where the stadium will be located.
This entire relocation could have been handled much more tactfully, as the flurry of angry responses have shown.